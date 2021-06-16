And Muhammad Ramadan, in his accounts on the communication sites, published a video clip in which he said that he had received a message from the director Muhammad Sami that included the final version of the song “Thabet”, asking him when the video would be published, so he suggested that Friday is the most appropriate day because it is a holiday.

Ramadan continued: “I, YouTube, Instagram, my Facebook, and the meat of my shoulders belong to the republic,” adding, “The people who are like our situation, the people of Egypt, and the peasants when they have something in their hands to make people happy, they download it as long as they are waiting.”

He concluded the video by saying, “Mastoura”, which is the same word he said in his comment on a bank’s reservation of his entire money.

And the Egyptian star had said in a post on his official account on “Instagram”, early this month, that he had received a call from a bank stating that the state had kept his money.

The controversial star explained that the bank told him to keep his money so that he would not fall into an embarrassing situation if he used his bank card.

Ramadan, according to what was mentioned in the video, responded to the call, saying: “I, my money, my house, and the meat of my shoulders belong to my country and my people.”

He added that people like him from “people of the people, peasants and Sa’idah have what they put in their homes, what they put in the bank… it is hidden.”

At the time, the Egyptian Public Prosecution said that the reservation of the artist’s money, Mohamed Ramadan, was related to the implementation of a court ruling.

The Egyptian Attorney General’s office pointed out that “the Public Prosecution has no jurisdiction” in this regard.