The mastocytosis It is an abnormal accumulation of skin mast cells that causes red-violet injuries. It is rare but that when it appears it is usually chronic. The mast cells, which have a key function in the response of the immune system towards parasites and some bacteria, are cells that originate in the bone marrow and are part of the immune system. They abound in the skin, in the lungs, and in the mucous membranes of the airways and the digestive tract.

Mastocies contain chemical substances such as:

– Histamine, a substance that intervenes in allergic reactions and in the production of gastric acid.

– Heparin, natural anticoagulant that is in the organism’s tissues.

– Cytosines, nitrogen bases that are part of nucleic acids (DNA and RNA).

– Growth factors, set of substances, normally protein, which with hormones and neurotransmitters are part of intercellular communication.

Causes of mastocytosis

Possible genetic mutation

In general, the cause of mastocytosis is not known, which is actually a group of disorders, which is produced by the unusual accumulation of skin mast cells; Something that happens over years.

Mastocytosis can affect the skin (cutaneous mastocytosis); Or the skin, stomach, intestine, liver, spleen, lymph nodes and bone marrow (systemic mastocytosis) producing a certain dysfunction in the organs. Systemic mastocytosis has another form: aggressive systemic mastocytosis that quickly evolves and is related to damage to organs. Other forms of systemic mastocytosis are mast cell leukemia and mast cell sarcoma.

Symptoms of mastocytosis

Itching and redness

The signs that may indicate the presence of mastocytosis are:

– Itching (pruritus).

– Redness.

– General discomfort.

– Ampoules.

– Red-Vioceo lesions.

– Abdominal pain.

– Diarrhea.

– Malabsorption.

– Difficulty of concentration.

– Anaphylaxis.

– Osteoporosis.

Diagnosis of mastocytosis

Physical exam, tissue sample and blood analysis

The diagnosis of mastocytosis can be delayed because it is an uncommon disease. If a case is suspected, the diagnosis is usually confirmed with the physical examination, the analysis of a tissue sample that shows the level of mast cells and a blood test that confirms the presence of chemical substances related to them.

Treatment and medication of mastocytosis

Relief of symptoms

The relief of symptoms is the reference guideline. In the case of cutaneous mastocytosis, to relieve itching in children, antihistamines are prescribed. In adults, ultraviolet light can be applied, which can only be done in specialized centers and under medical control, and corticosteroid creams.

Systemic mastocytosis has no cure so the treatment consists of controlling symptoms with histamine blocking drugs H1 and H2. The chromoglycate oral contributes relieves bone pain and digestive problems and aspirin reduces redness although children cannot be administered and sometimes worsens other symptoms.

Corticosteroids can also be administered via oral, but not beyond 3 to 4 weeks.

Prevention of mastocytosis

No prevention

Mastocytosis has no prevention but patients who suffer should pay attention to a series of recommendations to prevent symptoms from getting worse. Among them:

– Avoid strong temperature contrasts.

– Avoid pressure on the skin or intense friction on it. Helled garments have to be used.

– Avoid stress or anxiety.

– Taking certain drugs, for example, to alleviate pain.

In case of systemic mastocytosis, the doctor may recommend always having at hand, and in good condition, a self -infectable syringe with adrenaline before a possible anaphylaxis.