On Kickstarter he landed a few days ago MasterUpa revolutionary conglomeration of accessories for the Role Playing Game. The campaign is going well and has already exceeded the goal of €10,000 budgeted to finance the project. Created by Andrea Baldini, MasterUp aims to innovate live role-playing with tools designed for every Game Master and for every type of game.

The set includes a magnetic portable table, a modular magnetic board, a master screen adaptable to any game, a suitcase and gods magnetic token holders. But in reality MasterUp also offers a series of digital solutions including one digital screen it's a software to manage sessions with the possibility of exploiting augmented and virtual reality to bring worlds and characters to life.

But let's carefully analyze every single accessory that makes up the set. The portable table is equipped with various compartments and folds easily so it can be transported practically anywhere. The surface of the table it is magnetic so you can play with the magnetic token holders while maintaining order.

The modular blackboard is instead composed of two sides allowing us to place our maps on both metal surfaces. Furthermore, the blackboard is also equipped with magnetism so that it can also be positioned vertically and adapts to any type of space.

When monsters come into play, magnetic token holders can transform the board and table on a battlefield. The toolset also makes it available a series of fantasy tokens to be organized in the appropriate binder. Finally the screen for the master is modular with magnetic panels which allow it to adapt to any game, also the Pro version allows you to to integrate Also a screen to project images, videos and sounds.

Speaking of MasterUp's digital tools, the set provides maps that take advantage of augmented and virtual reality technology. These look like normal paper maps, but if framed with a smartphone they will magically come to life. Players will also be able to wear gods VR Cardboard so as to immerse yourself right inside the worlds created by the masters.

Finally, the software for the Dungeon Master represents the essence of MasterUp. This is an application that allows you to create monsters, characters and maps with an intuitive and customizable interface. Furthermore, adventures can be shared through the community of MasterUp so you can get feedback and suggestions from other users.

There Kickstarter campaign of MasterUp will be online for 25 more days so if you are passionate about role-playing games we recommend you give it a try. To support the project we move on to a minimum of €189 to €1,079 for the highest pledge. However, considering the amount of material, the price is more than justified!



