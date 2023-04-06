The Masters, the first major of the year, always has a special flavor: its field and the jacket that the champion receives make it different. But on this occasion, the expectation is even greater: the azaleas court will have its first edition coexisting with LIV Golf, since its managers did not close their fairways to those who met the requirements to be invited.

Thus, 18 LIV players will be on the tee of hole one this Thursday in search of the green jacket, which already creates a giant division among fans. The taunts that have been sent by both managers and players from the Arab circuit and the PGA Tour make the atmosphere tense. Although it is not said side by side everyone will try to validate the amount of talent that is on their tour and what better setting for it than this mythical field.

Tiger Woods, in a practice round at the PGA Championship. Photo: Andrew Redington. Getty Images/AFP

the liv band

The LIV band is led by a returning icon, after not attending last year: Phil Mickelson, winner three times (2004, 2006 and 2010) and main defender of his Arab tour. For this reason, he has been unfairly branded as the ultimate “traitor.”

As expected for his category, Mickelson has come to show his face and, rather than aspire to the title, he appears to accompany his peers on the circuit.

With Mickelson and as great figures on the field are five holders of the green jacket: Dustin Johnson (2020), Patrick Reed (2018), Sergio García (2017), Bubba Watson (2012-2014) and Charl Schwartzel (2011), in addition to the reigning British champion cameron smith, who, by the way, is the only player in tournament history to have played four rounds under 70 shots. He did it last year.

The 28-year-old Australian has won five times on the PGA Tour Photo: Instagram @cameronsmithgolf

In the midst of the exchange of statements, the only LIV player who appeared at the press conferences was Smith. “I think it’s important that the LIV guys are there. I think there’s a lot of talk about them not playing real golf, that these guys don’t play on real golf courses. Of course I will be the first to say that the fields are not that strong. But we still have a lot of guys up there who can golf really well. We just need a good, strong finish,” he added.

Also, on the LIV side, it will be present brooks koepka, winner of four majors (two US Open and two PGA Championship). The list is completed by Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen, Kevin Na, Jason Kokrak, Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III, Talor Gooch and the Latin Americans Joaquín Niemann, Mito Pereira and Abraham Ancer.

The PGA’s

The PGA Tour team is led by the greatest in recent times, Tiger Woods, severe critic of the LIV and who gives shine to the tournament. “It crosses my mind that it may be my last time. I don’t know how many Masters I have left, I just cherish the moments,” said Tiger.

Photo: Sam Greenwood. Getty Images/AFP

He is accompanied by brilliant players who will not want to give up the throne that he holds todayto Scottie Schefflerwho will defend his title, backed by Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy, who is looking, after ten top 10 finishes, to win the Masters and become the sixth player to win all four majors.

Also favorites on this side, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spith, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau, to name but a few.

The die is cast. Take your match, be it the LIV or the PGA. The only thing that can be guessed are immense emotions and a wonderful weekend of passion.

reaching the green



GERMAN STREET

For the time

