Netflix’s quintessential sci-fi animated series, Masters of the Universe: Revolutionhas just shown itself in a new trailer that revealed its release date.

The adrenaline-filled fights they will see involved He-Man, Grayskull, Skeletor and many other extraordinary enemies is expected, as confirmed within the trailer itself, for January 25, 2024.

The animated series of Masters of the Universe has enjoyed great success for years now, to be precise since 1984, with the screen debut of He-Man, and fans certainly can’t wait to set their eyes on the new season, arriving soon.

That it could be the cartoon revelation in 2024? We’ll find out very soon.