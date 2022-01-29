Masters of the Universe was recently relaunched from a TV series, but Netflix has not yet concluded its operations on the franchise, as it is also planning a new one live action film in collaboration with Mattel.

There aren’t many details yet, but the production is expected to go live this summer, with the Nee brothers to direct the film in collaboration and also working on the screenplay with David Callaham, who also wrote Shang Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings.

Among the little information is the identity of the protagonist, or the actor Kyle Allen, who previously played Balkan in West Side Story, as He-Man himself, in a story that will likely also cover the character’s origins, although we await more information on that.

On the other hand, Masters of the Universe has found considerable success on Netflix, both with the TV series Masters of the Universe: Revelation, and with the previous series dedicated to She-Ra. These foundations must have convinced Netflix and Mattel to also attempt the path of the feature film, despite the fact that the 1987 precedent with Dolph Lundgren did not remain in history as a great commercial success.