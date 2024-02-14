Home page World

From: Cefina Gomez

Press Split

Earlier this month, the University of Kingston celebrated a very special graduation ceremony: a 95-year-old student became the university's oldest graduate.

Kingston – You can’t learn anything as you get older? Dr. David Marjot, disagreed. At the proud age of 95, he has successfully completed his master's degree in modern European philosophy.

Recently, according to the official information on the Kingston University website was honored with summa cum laude at the closing ceremony in the Rose Theater. This doesn't seem to be entirely unusual; people in old age always decide to learn something new. Minnie Payne also successfully completed her master's degree in the USA at the proud age of 90.

Kingston University's oldest graduate has graduated. © University of Kingston/Screenshot

Why Marjot, at the age of 95, sits down at her desk again and gets another degree

Dr. Marjot, who lives in Surrey and is a psychiatrist, has decided in his old age to become more familiar with the philosophical aspects of his profession and to explore how these new perspectives can also be applied in modern practice.

Recent developments in psychiatry in the UK have motivated him to go back to school. “I knew I had little time, so when I saw an ad in the Times Literary Supplement for a course near me, I decided to apply,” Marjot commented on the move. The staff and students at the English university were so helpful and the courses were so fulfilling that Marjot said it was an honor to be part of the university.

Master's degree at 90: “It was hard work, my memory is no longer what it used to be”

According to Dr. Major never late. He has important advice for anyone interested in studying: “It is a certain risk, but the most important thing is that you should do it if you are interested,” says Dr. Marjot. Although it was hard work to train the brain cells and memory that had fallen asleep, he was still able to benefit from it. After his wife died a few years before the corona pandemic after 65 years of marriage, the master's degree was for Dr. Marjot an important distraction.

The students were also able to learn a lot from the experiences of older students in class. “David once told the class about his childhood experiences at the Reichstag in 1938 and compared them to Remembrance Sunday 2022. He was able to connect all of that with what we are currently studying,” said Professor Stella Sandford, who teaches Dr. Marjot taught. Everyone can benefit from multiple generations, 2027 should be in The “multi-generation house” project is to be carried out in Munich be implemented. (cg)