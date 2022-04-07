A very disappointing first day for Francesco Molinari. The Augusta Masters could not have started worse: 78 hits, + 6 of the day. A result that puts the Turinese in the lower – very low – parts of the standings. “Unfortunately you have to be honest and accept what the pitch says – he said as soon as he finished playing -. There wasn’t a part of my game that worked worse than the others, it was the whole thing that wasn’t at the level I expected. ” Molinari began to slip and lose confidence right from the start. After the par at 1, the bogeys at 2, 4 and 6 arrived. At the end of the lap there will be 6 bogeys, with only two birdies and the aggravating circumstance of a double bogey at 18, just to close one “ugly” very gray day. “It also becomes difficult to think that something will change tomorrow”.