Debut to forget for Chicco at the Augusta National: “Level of play below expectations”. The Italian rookie: “I shot with Couples, a legend. It’s all beautiful”, but he risks being cut
A very disappointing first day for Francesco Molinari. The Augusta Masters could not have started worse: 78 hits, + 6 of the day. A result that puts the Turinese in the lower – very low – parts of the standings. “Unfortunately you have to be honest and accept what the pitch says – he said as soon as he finished playing -. There wasn’t a part of my game that worked worse than the others, it was the whole thing that wasn’t at the level I expected. ” Molinari began to slip and lose confidence right from the start. After the par at 1, the bogeys at 2, 4 and 6 arrived. At the end of the lap there will be 6 bogeys, with only two birdies and the aggravating circumstance of a double bogey at 18, just to close one “ugly” very gray day. “It also becomes difficult to think that something will change tomorrow”.
Migliozzi excited
–
The mood of the other Italian on the pitch was different, Guido Migliozzi from Vicenza, in his first appearance at the Masters. In the end he finished with a +3, but he enjoyed: “It was the first time, I was playing with Fred Couples who is a legend and with Garrick Higgo who is a friend. It was all very nice ”. Guido started the day very well, with 3 birdies in the first 6 holes. He also found himself at -2 and for about an hour he was also at the top of the leaderboard. “Then I missed a few shots, but that’s okay.” Tomorrow the two Italians will return to the field at 11.29 (17.29 Italian time) Francesco Molinari and at 11.40 (17.40) Guido Migliozzi. It won’t be easy, but a great day could allow the young rookie to pass the cut and play over the weekend.
April 7 – 11:06 pm
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Masters #bad #day #Molinari #Migliozzi #enjoyed
Leave a Reply