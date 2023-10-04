Rome – Fabio Fognini was eliminated in the first round from the Shanghai Masters tournament, penultimate Masters 1000 of the season.

The 36-year-old world no.129, in the draw thanks to a wild card, was defeated by Australian Thanasi Kokkinakisnumber 71 ATP, with a score of 6-2, 6-4.

In addition to the Ligurian, there are five Italians on the draw, including Jannik Sinner, who will make his debut in the second round after facing the final today against Daniil Medvedev in the ATP 500 in Beijing. The others are Lorenzo Musetti, Lorenzo Sonego, Matteo Arnaldi and Stefano Napolitano.