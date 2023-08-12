A few bettors, a few for sure, will be celebrating right now, seeing that the Toronto Masters 1000 will offer an unpredictable and certainly unpredictable semi-final between Alex De Minaur and Davidovich Fokina. And who expected it? Nobody, not even the most bitter fans of the two, and champagne for the bookmakers. The Spaniard and the Australian will compete for access to the final of the Canadian tournament, which for Fokina would be the second in his career, after the one (lost) in Montecarlo in 2022. The real, big, surprise is that the super favorite of this part of the draw, Daniil Medvedev, has been eliminated, and this is at least interesting news for our Jannik Sinner, who has his black beast in the Russian (six defeats and never one victory).

The games

—

In practice, whoever emerges as a finalist on that side of the draw, where the favorites are the Azzurri and obviously Alcaraz, will be a great favorite to take home the tournament. Let’s cross our fingers and pray, but it could really be the right time. Without making too many flights of fancy, the first two quarter-finals offered matches that were certainly not unforgettable. Davidovich Fokina, who looks like the reincarnation of Carreno Busta winner of the Canadian Open in 2022, almost yawned swept away the unfortunate Mackenzie McDonald 6-4 6-2. More balance was expected, but it was in the order of things. The real surprise came in the other quarter, where De Minaur took out Medvedev in straight sets (7-6 (7) 7-5). Well done, very good, the Australian, but the Russian did his best to lose: the number 3 in the world had gone ahead 5-2 in the first set and 4-2 in the second, making himself come back both times and throwing away the match. Well done De Minaur in not giving up, but Medvedev in the worst version of him. Always strange, the Canadian Masters 1000: last year the final was Carreno Busta and Hurkacz, and also in 2023 there will be at least a surprise. Tonight Alcaraz against Paul, starting from 1, followed by Jannik Sinner against Gael Monfils.