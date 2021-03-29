Sara Sorribes is in the sweetest moment of his career. After winning the title in Guadalajara just 15 days ago, she reached the semifinals in Monterrey, where she lost to the eventual champion, and is now in these round of 16. It has not been an easy road, since the first three rounds have always been overcome in three sets.

The last duel was against the Kazakh Elena Rybakina in two and a half hours of game. This is how the Spanish matches are characterized by long and long-suffering and it does not seem that the match against Tunisian Ons Jabeur is going to go in any other direction.

Jabeur, who is also facing an unrepeatable opportunity to be in Miami quarters, It also comes after two matches to three sets. Paula Badosa was killed in almost three hours and then dispatched an entire Grand Slam champion like Sofia Kenin. The Tunisian is very well and the market will have overturned with her pending the possible fatigue of the Spanish.

But if Sorribes knows something is to suffer and he will have to hold on to the track if he wants to get into the quarters. The game will in no case be quick for her, since her style of play favors fierce and long matches.

