Not just Hamilton

All the spotlights were taken, and rightly so, by Lewis Hamilton, author of a masterpiece lap at the end of which he was able to celebrate his well-deserved return to pole position after more than a year and a half of abstinence. But no less spectacular was therefeat of Zhou Guanyucapable of snatching aincredible third row at the wheel of Alfa Romeo. The Chinese, who had already accomplished a small masterpiece in Q1, setting the best time, was able to do even better in the decisive round, putting behind much faster cars on paper, such as Sergio Perez’s Red Bull and Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari.

In front of Ferrari

The Monegasque talent will start alongside Zhou tomorrow in the Hungarian GP. Not bad for someone who is only in his second year in F1 and especially that drives a customer car compared to that of Maranello. Analyzing his performance at the microphones of Sky Sports F1 the Alfa Romeo standard bearer himself admitted that he was amazed by his result, however he also hinted that he wanted to complete the work tomorrow in the race at any cost.

Alfa Romeo surprise

“Are we the surprise? Yes definitely. Already yesterday we showed that we have good pace – explained the Alfa pilot – but we expected to arrive maybe in Q3, certainly not to find ourselves in fifth place. I’m very happy, especially for the first place in Q1. I knew I had to do a special lap in that circumstance to be safe, but even being first gave me a lot of confidence in the following laps. I also did well where it counted, in Q3. We have a strong car, we hope to finish well tomorrow”.

Hunting for points

Alfa Romeo badly needs the points after being overtaken in recent races by Haas and Williams in the Constructors’ standings. The leap forward in the Magyar land of the C43 was also praised by the Ferrari team principal, Frederic Vasseur. The former boss of the Sauber team underlined how the Swiss team has back on top without bringing important updates. Alfa’s fantastic Saturday was also certified by the good seventh time of Valtteri Bottas, able to beat Alonso’s Aston Martin by just one thousandth.