In September 2020, it was announced that the National Institute of Radio and Television (IRTP) was going to start the internationalization of its most successful productions. With several frames that could earn a space in the foreign market, the first to be considered in this project was The last bastion, a period series broadcast in 2018 via TV Peru.

For February of this 2021, the fiction of 35 chapters announced its arrival to Netflix. After its premiere, it was positioned as one of the most viewed on the service. Its success has already crossed borders.

“Masterpiece of Peruvian TV”

Thanks to the exposure given by the streaming platform, the work of The Last Bastion has stood out from Chile. Through a criticism issued in The Third, Argentine historian Pablo Lacoste highlighted the development of the series.

“Through the Netflix platform it has begun to spread in Chile and the world the masterpiece of Peruvian television, The Last Bastion . Peru has played hard to compete with the great productions of other Latin American countries, broadcast worldwide by this platform: Venezuela (Bolívar), Colombia (Escobar, the patron of evil) and Argentina ( The Marginal). Of all of them, The Peruvian proposal is distinguished by its cultural thickness, its intellectual depth and the detailed reconstruction of the material culture of the time, as well as a remarkable cast”, you read in the article.

On the other hand, the academic highlighted the script, the characters and the efforts of the developers to capture the history of a country in a program. “It would be interesting if other Latin American countries follow the Peruvian example; and instead of focusing on drug traffickers and criminals, begin to look better at heritage, culture and identity as themes to display artistically in movies and series, ”Lacoste commented.