The Narcotics Control Bureau of the Bollywood Drugs Connection surfaced in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case is trying to sort out layer by layer. Sources in the Narcotics Control Bureau have told a news channel that the ‘mastermind’ of Bollywood Drugs Connection is an actor who has previously been a supermodel.

According to CNN-News18, 3 other actors are on the NCB’s radar regarding the Bollywood drugs connection and the alleged ‘mastermind’ is an actor who used to be a supermodel. NCB may call these three for questioning in the coming days.

According to the channel, NCB is trying to bring recognition to these people. Who are supplying narcotics to many people in Bollywood, including actors, directors and producers. The report said that ‘big fish’ could be trapped in the NCB net and it is believed that all are linked to local peddlers, who supply drugs in the film industry. However, the official statement from NCB is yet to come in this matter.

Earlier, Republic TV quoted sources as saying that many big names of Bollywood could be involved in the upcoming phase of NCB investigation. Let us tell you that till now the Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh have been questioned by the NCB regarding the Bollywood drugs connection.

Riya did not name any star in front of NCB- lawyer claims

Riya’s lawyer claims that she has not named any star in the NCB inquiry. Riya’s lawyer Satish Manashinde told CNN-News18, “Riya Chakraborty has not named anyone in her statement. If the NCB or anyone is saying that they have leaked, then it is completely wrong. There is no evidence that Riya Chakraborty took the name of anyone other than Sushant Singh Rajput. ”