Talking or writing about cantaora Carmen Linares: those are big words. To define her performance on Sunday at the LA VERDAD gala with her show ’40 years of flamenco ‘we would have to use a basket of qualifying adjectives, so the first meaning that occurs to me is that she was simply sublime. The one from Linares always remembers the first time she came to compete at the Festival, back in 1976, and she won a soleá prize, in the Bajo Andalusian cante category. A few days ago the Festival also gave him another award, the Placa de Oro, which was added to the Castillete de Oro he received in 2014. He was recently awarded the Princess of Asturias Award for the Arts 2022 and in November he will receive the Award for Musical Excellence at the Latin Grammys. What awards does Carmen not have?

And more than deserves! To those 40 years as a soloist, we should add a few others, singing for the dance at the Chinitas café, where she met his friend Enrique Morente. What happens with all that baggage of knowledge of cantes? What makes you a teacher of teachers. Well, let’s go without further ado to the sublime recital that she gave us in the Cathedral of Cante, beginning with that series of tangos from Graná with the poetry of the poet García Lorca. She also paid homage to another poet, Miguel Hernández from Oriolan, with his poem ‘Andaluces de Jaén’, por peteneras y taranta. Until arriving at that luminous cante por ‘alboreá’, that gypsy song for celebrating weddings, por cantiñas, from her album ‘Antología de la mujer’, in which the cantaora, already very confident with her voice, began to pinch . She once again returned to Granada, to García Lorca, also with a memory of Enrique Morente with that song from ‘La leyenda del tiempo’, accompanied only by the exquisite touch of Pablo Suárez. And the spectacular moment of Salvador Gutiérrez’s piano and guitar, in homage to Paco de Lucía.

With her voice already warm, she tensed her vocal cords to the maximum in a long series of soleares with the guitar of Salvador Espín. Por cantes de Levante, he dedicated them to the singer from La Union, Encarnación Fernández, and with her permission, she sang the taranta and Cartagena ‘Muchachos del Molinete’, and the taranta from her land, that of ‘Niña de Linares ‘. Sublime moment when we saw her fighting over tarantas. In that line of demanding cantes, which they cannot simulate, she left a toná, and some extraordinary siguiriyas with the guitar of Salvador Gutiérrez, recalling the Nobel Prize winner for Literature Juan Ramón Jiménez, also por fandangos, with the theme ‘Moguer’.

With the two guitars, the pianist and the clapping and choirs of Ana Mari González and Rosario Amador, they delved luminously into Miguel Hernández’s ‘Song of the grape pickers’, por alegrías de Córdoba, tanguillos and threshing: «If you go to the harvest, / my girl, alone, / if you go to the harvest, / my girl, alone, / you will arrive with the skirt / in any way. / And in a few months they will be around your waist / green watermelons, / green watermelons». Por bulerías, he returned to Hernández and Lorca again: «Go on, fuss, fuss / the fuss is over / and now the shooting begins». Carmen de Linares had made a fuss. Simply sublime.

The bailaor Antonio Moreno Fernández, Polito, fulfilled his dream of being in La Unión, with the show ‘Y tú’, with his personal style and his way of fusing traditional and modern dance, included in his wardrobe. With the energy that characterizes him in his heels, in his walks around the stage, in the way he raises his hands and in those dizzying gestures, he began dancing siguiriyas in a fringed Texan jacket. Por granaínas and tangos, wearing a bullfighter’s jacket, he emulated the task in the ring. He turned to shine por alegrías, in a red suit. And he let his technical team shine: on cante, Juan Fernández and Ezequiel Montoya; on percussion, Manuel Lozano, and on keyboards and singing: Melchor Borja. With the audience already conquered, por bulerías, he invited them by sectors to accompany him with the compás. He danced on a cajón, played the cajón, and had a party before Carmen Linares. He said that he had dreamed of this festival for years and that he had not slept for a month because he was very nervous. Polito put his heart on stage. And he can now sleep peacefully.

