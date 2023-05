It is a bit reminiscent of Mika Häkkinen on Michael Schumacher and Ricardo Zonta on Spa-Francorchamps in 2000. In this case the Red Bull passes Leclerc’s Ferrari and Kevin Magnussen’s Haas. The big loser is the Monegask, the big winner is Max Verstappen. Check out Verstappen’s masterful overtaking action here!

This article Magisterial overtaking action by Verstappen appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Masterful #overtaking #action #Verstappen #video