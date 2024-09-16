Forty days before she died, the mother of the Portuguese author Lídia Jorge (Boliqueime, 78 years old) asked her daughter to write a book entitled Misericordia. It was not a new request, it had been repeated several times in recent years, since her mother entered a nursing home in the Algarve, where she would die due to the coronavirus in April 2020. From that request emerged this novel, published in Portugal in 2022 and translated into Spanish by María Jesús Fernández, which has won awards – it is the first book in Portuguese to win the French Médicis, adding to the five awarded in Portugal – and moves readers with similar ease. Perhaps because its driving force is heartbreaking and is perfectly summed up by the protagonist, Mrs. Alberti: “I think that everything between us is more moving because we know that everything that happens, happens for the penultimate or even the last time. The suspicion that good and evil offer us the ultimate images gives them such intensity that they make us weak, even in strength.”

Against all odds, and against all odds, life does not stop in a nursing home. Through Mrs. Alberti’s inner monologue, we witness both banal routines and extraordinary events: a rebellion against the indignity of a photo shoot, a protest over the lack of fried eggs, death after a clandestine night of passion, an invasion of ants, or the arrival of a virus that turns the nursing home into a prison for the helpless.

At the table sit the vanity, desire, envy, joy and meanness that the residents, one might assume, will have also shown when they were fully in control of their decisions. The same variety that the carers display, a catalogue of all moral and ethical categories, ranging from empathy and affection to carelessness and cruelty. Bad carers, so to speak, do not have names but they do have concrete actions. Cruelty can consist of something as simple as moving the bell out of reach of a distressed resident at night. Good carers waste more time than they should washing and grooming the elderly with whom they end up forging ties of complicity and affection. A nursing home is a place where the same joys and meannesses that each person has carried on their backs through life are distilled, concentrated for the penultimate or last time.

The Portuguese writer portrays a remote reality, relegated to a corner of the stage of the always hurried and planned active population to restrict the autonomy of its inhabitants. The elderly as a subject with fewer rights. A closed space with its own codes, where life grows and fades, where people fall in love and betray, where melancholy spreads after each drop in the census of residents. Mrs. Alberti, mother of an author forced to travel for her success and a reflection of the real one, depends on others to get around in a wheelchair. She compensates for this immobility with a wild imagination, a natural inclination for writing and an erratic memory that allows her to evoke one by one the flowerbeds of her garden with all its flowers and suddenly forget necessary words.

Portrait of Remedinha, mother of the Portuguese author Lídia Jorge. LÍDIA JORGE PERSONAL FILE

Lídia Jorge gives two voices to her protagonist. One external, which is brief. In her communication with others, Mrs. Alberti often settles into silence or parsimony. In her inner discourse, which she confides to a tape recorder, however, a torrent of sophisticated, funny and crazy thoughts flows. Only with her daughter does she show herself to be talkative when she recovers her former maternal authority to reproach her for having become a writer of novels that end badly, in one of the most joyful passages of Mercy. “All in all, your books are a valley dug out of a desert full of poor people. Broken, barefoot, abandoned, crazy, emigrants from neither here nor there, immigrants who have nowhere to fall dead, ugly girls that everyone avoids, poor people of all kinds, murdered people, people who throw themselves into the water to die, so that fate, in exchange, saves their children, people without religion, without shelter, without a country, without a home, without manners or presence. And I only wonder why you feel attracted to that kind of creatures. Figures that do not rise from the ground. Wretched among the wretched.”

From his mother, Jorge has built a powerful character within his fragility. Mrs. Alberti gives us a lesson in wisdom, with her loyalty to the living who now surround her by chance and her fight against the self-absorption that precedes death. She is forever disinterested in the Middle East and other hornet’s nests of the world, but she gets involved in the problems that affect those caregivers, almost all foreigners like the young Lilimut, who watch over her. And there is the mercy, the empathy, the fabric of humanity and fraternity, which emanates from the book, together with her gift for involving the reader in the daily flow of a place predestined to nothingness. The Portuguese author manages to make the reading of a story by Luis Sepúlveda or the investigations to find out in which Asian country Baku is located captivate as if it were the search for the sources of the Nile by Dr. Livingstone.

Lídia Jorge says that this novel is different from all the previous ones, which she frames in the geneaology of literature about the end of empires. And it is so in the sense that it is an introspective journey through a place without the upheavals of contemporary history, which contextualize her works. However, Mercy reveals, like few others, the dehumanization of today’s society with its portrait of the management of the last phase of life. And in some way it is still a book about the end of an empire, that personal territory that Mrs. Alberti built with what she did and what she had to deal with.