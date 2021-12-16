The trio formed by Antonino Cannavacciuolo, Bruno Barbieri and Giorgio Locatelli at the helm of the most popular cooking show in Italy, departing tonight at 9.15 pm on Sky Uno

Genoa – The stoves of the most famous kitchen on the small screen are ready to light up with the eleventh edition of MasterChef Italia, broadcast from Thursday 16 December at 9.15 pm on Sky Uno and streaming on Now.

COME ON! Tonight begins #MasterChefIt and our judges are ready to churn out new catchphrases! THE NEW EDITION at 9.15 pm on Sky Uno pic.twitter.com/oD9HEqxp6y– Sky (@SkyItalia) December 16, 2021

The new season of the cooking show produced by Endemol Shine Italy will be in the sign of gastronomic integration and dishes that will tell stories of life between emotions, dreams and hopes. In front of the judges, the aspiring chefs, chosen after a first online selection, will show their culinary skills, their creative flair and show themselves without filters, telling something more about them: “Maybe someone at home will feel less alone”, he said. observed Antonino Cannavacciuolo in command of the kitchen with Bruno Barbieri and Giorgio Locatelli.

Their partnership has been consolidated for some time: “We are a great trio, I have done all the MasterChefs from start to finish, and I think this is truly the funniest trio, we are one, maybe in MasterChef there is only one judge, and it is the fusion of the three of us”, Added veteran Bruno Barbieri during the presentation press conference.

Only those who during the Live Cooking will obtain at least two yeses from the judges, will be able to access the skill tests to conquer the coveted white apron signed with their name and access the MasterClass, where twenty will compete from episode to episode between Mystery Box, Investion Test , Pressure Test, Skill Test and surprise exams to win the victory of 100 thousand euros in gold tokens, the publication of one’s own recipe book and a high-level training course at Alma, the International School of Italian Cuisine.

Also this year to keep company with competitors and judges will be there several starred chefs who will further challenge the competitors. Among the guests who will pass through the doors of the MasterChef kitchen there will be Terry Giacomello, known for bringing molecular cuisine to Italy, the multi-award-winning Swiss chef Marie Robert who at only 30 years old won her first Michelin star and the sailor chef Lele Usai .

And again Anissa Helou, world expert in Middle Eastern cuisine, the three-star Swiss chef Andreas Caminada, Enrico Crippa, pupil of Gualtiero Marchesi and sixth best chef in the world according to Top Best Chef Awards of 2017 and, last but not least, Iginio Massari, the feared and the undisputed “king of sweets” that a few weeks ago also arrived in Genoa with the opening of the first “temporary store” in piazza Verdi, inside the Brignole railway station.