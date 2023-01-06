The competitor eliminated during the last episode of Masterchef Italia does not send them to say. After a tough skill test, the judges eliminated two competitors, considered among the favorites in the competition. Letizia Borri and Francesco Girardi left the masterclass, but before leaving the latter wanted to send a message, without mincing words, to the three starred chefs Antonino Cannavacciuolo, Bruno Barbieri and Giorgio Locatelli: “Ahead of you there are aspiring chefs , but remember that we are also people,” the 33-year-old said harshly.

Frozen moments in the studio after this unexpected controversy. Cannavacciuolo tried to dismiss the competitor without fueling the tensions: “We know. If we didn’t take into account that there are people in front of us, there would be no one on that balcony,” replied the Neapolitan chef. In the balcony, the other competitors observed the scene in silence.

The discussion then went viral on social media, with many users agreeing with Francesco: “Bravo Francesco, you came out undeservedly and you said words that we all wanted to say to the judges”. “Finally someone who tells it like it is. There is a total lack of respect towards contestants and spectators, especially from one of the 3 judges,” comments another user. “He destroyed them, extraordinary,” urges someone else.