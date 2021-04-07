In MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe, Monday to Thursday, at 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, at 10 p.m.), the participants who cooked yesterday, Tuesday, were: María O ‘Donnell, Gastón Dalmau, Daniel Aráoz and Cande Vetrano.

. In the absence of Alex Caniggia, the driver Santiago Del Moro explained why he was not there.

“Today the emperor is missing,” Santi said. He did not come because he had a little problem in his vision, but it is nothing serious. On Thursday, he will be with us. “

The guest of the night was Nico Vázquez. All the participants were delighted with the presence of the actor, who has a restaurant with a friend.

All the participants were delighted by the presence of Nico Vázquez as a guest on MasterChef Celebrity.

“I like to cook roast,” he said Nico Vazquez, who was a co-worker in Almost angels (Telefe) of two of the participants of MasterChef: Gastón Dalmau and Cande Vetrano.

Stated to remember their work in the successful cycles of Cris Morena, Cande Vetrano He affirmed: “The ‘I grew up with Cris Morena is real. I started at 12 years old …”.

“And I met you when I was 14 and I was 30, that is, I was like everyone’s uncle. And it was incredible …” Nico evoked. “We were so young …”, Cande said, not without a certain nostalgia.

“I love this, just Cris Morena is missing!” Exclaimed Santiago Del Moro. And when he asked Nico to tell something that was not known about Gastón and Cande, he replied: “They are what you see here: they are fresh, they are good people and good companions”.

Cande Vetrano: "It is real that I grew up with Cris Morena," said the actress on MasterChef Celebrity, upon meeting Nico Vázquez, with whom she shared the cast of "Casi Ángeles".

On the other hand, Daniel Araoz shared the stage in the theater with Nico Vazquez, in the work Scoundrels, in 2010, and was excited to meet him again on the show.

“I love him very much, we had the chance to share the comedy together,” Aráoz explained.

With Nico Vázquez as a guest, three "Almost Angels" met again at MasterChef Celebrity.

“That is a pleasure that I gave myself, he is a great companion, he is one of the best actors we have and beyond saying the book, he has a level of imprint rarely seen. A function is never the same with him, every day is different ”, said Nico.

Unable to contain his tears, Daniel Araoz replied: “I love you with all my heart and I congratulate you for this that you faced with all your love. I know from the pain you went through … “he said, referring to the death of Nico’s brother, Santi Vázquez, which occurred in 2016.

At those words, Nico did not hide the great emotion that it produced in him. that his colleague was there remembering his younger brother Santiago Vázquez, actor and influencer on Instagram.

The challenge of the night

The challenge presented by the jury composed of Damián Betular, Donato De Santis and Germán Martitegui the participants began with a “gastronomic target shooting” where the dishes to be prepared, the benefits and the difficulties that would befall each one were played. This was the game:

When it was time for the tasting, Gastón Dalmau created a scandal with his failed idea of ​​trying a side dish that he had never cooked before: “churro potatoes” to accompany a stir fry.

That invention was the subject of harsh criticism by the jury and cause for laughter on Twitter. In the studio, Nico Vázquez did the tasting “in the Martitegui version,” he said, imitating the chef. As soon as he tasted a bite of the “churro potatoes” he could not contain his laughter.

“A friend, eh,” Gastón exclaimed, tempted and looking at the camera, self-criticized, he admitted: “I know that that was horrible.”

On Twitter, they did not let him pass the failed garnish of the churro potatoes. Nico Vázquez himself recalled the day that MasterChef broadcast was recorded and said:

Hahaha! INEDIBLE! I wanted to defend him, but the fried oil killed me 8. 🤣🤦🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/GC6Dx6co4r – Nicolas Vazquez 🇦🇷 (@vazqueznico) April 7, 2021

Nico Vázquez’s wife, Gimena Accardi, went all out against her friend Gastón. Without anesthesia he wrote:

hahaha I don’t understand how you came up with making a PAPA CHURRROOOOOO! Ke is thatoooo expensive? Came home broken @vazqueznico He didn’t want to have dinner that day hahaha 🤣😂 I love you Gas 🤍 – Gimena with G (@gimeaccardi) April 7, 2021

Determined to defend his plate in any circumstance, and with a great sense of humor, Gastón Dalmau responded to them on the social network:

Time for the final verdict

At the time of the final verdict, Germán Martitegui, Damián Betular and Donato De Santis they had to decide who would cook today on benefit Wednesday, where the gold and silver medals are at stake, and who would go to Thursday’s playoff.

Those who managed to go up to the balcony and therefore will cook today to try to get the medals, were Daniel Aráoz and Cande Vetrano.

For his part, as expected, Gastón Dalmau, in his night full of difficulties, took the gray apron. The same happened to Mary O’Donnell. They will have a rematch on Thursday, to try not to go directly to the elimination gala.

