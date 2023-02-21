Mexico.- The chef Jose Ramon Castillo, known as JoseRá Castillo said goodbye to the greatest cooking reality show in our country, “MasterChef Mexico”shortly after the Chef Betty also said goodbye to the TV Azteca screen.

It was through a statement via social networks that the master chocolatier, who was present in several seasons of Master Chef Mexico, announced that he would no longer participate in new projects with the television reality show.

Prior to his farewell message, JoséRa Castillo thanked him for the opportunity the program gave him to grow professionally, as well as the support that the entire public gave him during each season of MasterChef.

“First of all, I want to thank all the public that supported me during the seasons in which I participated in MasterChef Mexico. It was a real pride to be part of a great program, as well as having been part of a great team”, The Chef wrote through his social networks.

Likewise, the television host also mentioned that the reasons that led him to seek new projects was the delay that television has had in announcing a new season of MasterChef Mexico.

“After not receiving news about the new season, neither calendar nor planning, I was forced to say goodbye to MasterChef Mexico. It brought me great learning and friends. It was a good path and I appreciate the support of the viewers. I am excited for the new projects that I have in port and this is not a goodbye, but a see you soon”, Chef José Ramón Castillo finished.