One of the most popular reality shows on international television is back. MasterChef Latino presents its new version in 2021, with the leadership of the famous actress Aracely Arámbula, who takes the place of Anette Michel, an interpreter who led the space for eight seasons.

With a mixture of emotions in each of his deliveries, Contestants must present their best dishes in order to win the title of best chef in Mexico and the prize of USD 100,000.

First teaser of what will be MasterChef Latino México

Who are the chefs at MasterChef Latino México?

Through his social networks, the return of the chef was announced Benito Molina to reality, who left the program in 2020. The Mexican joins Claudia sandoval, winner of MasterChef USA and Ennio Carota, one of the most sought-after chefs in Italy, a country where he has extensive experience as a chef, entrepreneur and host of programs of this genre in driving.

Watch here chapter 1 of MasterChef Latino México

Release date of MasterChef Latino

Through their social networks, it was confirmed that This May 1, the online transmission of MasterChef Latino México will begin , through various streaming platforms.

How to watch MasterChef Latino México?

The reality show can not only be seen through the TV Azteca signal, but will also be available from 12:00 PM, Mexico time, through the official accounts of MasterChef Latino México on Facebook, YouTube and the Azteca App. Each new episode can be seen on Saturdays.