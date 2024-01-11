Masterchef Italia 13: previews, tests, guests, competitors, challenges, judges, eliminated, tests of the fifth episode on January 11th

This evening, 11 January 2024, the fifth episode of Masterchef Italia 13 will be broadcast. Appointment on Sky Uno from 9.15pm. The judges of the latest editions have been confirmed: Antonino Cannavacciuolo, Giorgio Locatelli and the veteran Bruno Barbieri. New challenges, externals and tests are ready to entertain us and intrigue us with starred dishes. Let's see today's previews and guests.

Previews, rehearsals and guests

This evening the competitors will be divided into two brigades to best express their passion for cooking, specifically Roman cuisine, within the Central Fire Fighting Schools of Rome, the national temple of the Fire Brigade where all fire operators are trained. Italy. The Mystery Box, on the other hand, will force aspiring chefs to work in pairs, seeking the winning synergy to win the two Golden Pins up for grabs (remember that the Golden Pin is a great opportunity given to competitors which they can use to avoid a challenge in the kitchen and therefore to being able to save yourself from a difficult test); this time under the legendary box there will be no ingredients, but two bizarre objects to be used during the cooking, before which chef Bruno Barbieri will take the stage for a memorable show cooking.

Following the Invention Test will be dedicated to one of the most beautiful forms that family love takes, the “package from below”: chef Cannavacciuolo will send it to the members of the Masterclass, organizing a test that will put the relationships between them to the test. After the Roman external match, the Pressure Test will be more than ever at a very high temperature and dedicated to mushrooms: who will come out in these two episodes?

Competitors

Who are the 20 contestants of Masterchef 13? Alberto33 year old manager of a fish shop in the Padua area; Alice27-year-old graphic designer from Lodi who lives in Rome; Andrew34 year old sommelier of Chinese origins who lives in Senigallia; Anthony28 year old surveyor from Palermo who moved to Munich; Anna62-year-old pharmacist from the Cosenza area; Beatrice18 year old basketball athlete from Rome; Chuborn 22 years ago in Madagascar and now in Parma; Deborah30 year old team leader, from Rieti; Eleanor27 year old waitress, living in Florence; Philip25 year old architect from Padua; Florence31 year old radiology technician from the province of Naples; KassandraSpanish origins and now in Trento, 25 years old, bartender; Lorenzo20 year old marketing manager from the province of Chieti; Marcus43 year old Swede now in the Cuneo area, a homebody; Michela44 year old from Bolzano, personal trainer; Nicholasrecent graduate in Medicine from Ravenna, 26 years old; Nicholasborn in Naples and raised in Florence, 19 year old law student in Rome; Will be24 year old employee from the province of Pavia; Seventh61 year old grocer from Bari; Valeria52 year old athlete from Rome: here are the 20 best amateur chefs in Italy of this year.

Masterchef 13: how many episodes

We have seen tonight's previews, but how many episodes are planned for Masterchef Italia 2023 2024? A total of 12 episodes, every Thursday, on Sky Uno and streaming on NOW starting from 14 December 2024 at 9.15pm. The final is scheduled to air on February 29. Below is the complete schedule.

First episode: December 14, 2023

Second episode: December 21, 2023

Third episode: December 28, 2023

Fourth date: 4 January 2024

Fifth episode: January 11, 2024

Sixth episode: January 18, 2024

Seventh episode: January 25, 2024

Eighth episode: February 1, 2024

Ninth episode: February 8, 2024

Tenth episode: February 15, 2024

Eleventh episode: February 22, 2024

Twelfth episode (final): February 29, 2024

