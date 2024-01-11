Masterchef Italia 13 streaming and live TV: where to see the fifth episode of the 2023 2024 edition on Sky, TV8, free-to-air, where to see it. January 11th

This evening, 11 January 2024, a new episode of Masterchef Italia 13 will be broadcast, at 9.15pm on Sky Uno. The 2023 2024 edition consists of 12 episodes. In all, 20 new aspiring chefs will compete to reach the final victory. Judging them were the highly confirmed judges, together for the fifth consecutive year: Giorgio Locatelli, Bruno Barbieri and Antonino Cannavacciuolo. But where to watch Masterchef Italia 13 live on TV and in streaming? Here's everything you need to know.

On TV

Masterchef Italia 13 airs every Thursday for 12 episodes starting from 14 December 2023 at 9.15pm on Sky Uno. At the moment it is not scheduled to be broadcast on free-to-air TV8, but it will certainly be offered in the coming months. For the moment, in fact, we prefer to favor and protect Sky subscribers.

Masterchef Italia 13 live streaming

Are you not at home and want to follow Masterchef 13 Italia live streaming? You can do this thanks to NOW, for subscribers to the Entertainment package, or for Sky subscribers via the Sky Go platform.

Guests

We have seen where to watch Masterchef Italia 13 streaming, but who will join the three judges as guests? This year too, there will be many guests – including star chefs and national and international food expert guests – who will bring their experiences and teachings to their fellow chefs and amateur cooks, before subjecting the latter to the most insidious tests.

To begin with, the return of two guests who are at home on MasterChef Italia: one of the historic judges, Joe Bastianich, will return to the jury for 8 editions, and the Master of Italian Master Pastry Chefs, Iginio Massari, always eagerly awaited by everyone, cannot be missing. fans of the cooking show but not the competitors, constantly terrified by his legendary pastry making test; on this occasion, his daughter Debora will be with him.

And then, among others:

– Alex Atala, a hotbed of creativity arriving from Sao Paulo in Brazil where his two-Michelin-starred Dom is based, a restaurant defined as “an open window on the gastronomy of the third millennium” thanks to typically Brazilian ingredients treated with highly professional techniques, to make encounter multiculturalism and biodiversity;

– Chiara Pavan, at the helm of Venissa in Mazzorbo Venezia, supporter of a new idea of ​​cuisine called “environmental” (understood as linked both to the environment, the island and the lagoon, and to sustainability: the focus is on 0 km organic , only one meat dish is offered on the menu, great attention is paid to waste and reduction of plastic): born in 1985, from Verona, she was named Best Italian Female Chef for the 2019 L'Espresso Guides;

– Riccardo Gaspari, originally from Cortina d'Ampezzo and therefore a true mountaineer: taciturn, concrete and a great nature enthusiast; student of Massimo Bottura, at his SanBrite (from the union of San, which stands for “healthy”, and Brite, like the mountain hut where the milk is processed, a restaurant which has received a Michelin star and a green star) the ”agricucina”, which interprets the tradition of mountain cuisine by projecting it towards a refined contemporaneity, combining ancient processes and modern techniques;

– Assaf Granit, one Michelin star chef originally from Jerusalem who brought his passion for Middle Eastern cuisine – with its ingredients and methods but also its essence made up of a mix of cultures, foods and people – between Paris and London , in its restaurants known for the Israeli style of hospitality, amidst noise, confusion but great fun;

– Mory Sacko, rising star of French cuisine – born in Senegal to Malian and Senegalese parents – who has already won a Michelin star with his restaurant MoSuke (delicate combination of spirit and strength, Mo recalls his name and Suke is a tribute to only samurai of African origin known in Japan), opened only in 2020 after participating in a television talent show, where it mixes African inspiration, Japanese nutrition and the basics of French techniques;

– Andreas Caminada, true genius of world cuisine, who based his entire business in Switzerland, in the village of Fürstenau, one of the smallest cities in the world (less than ten residents all year round): in 2003 he opened his restaurant Schloss Schauenstein thanks to which he managed to influence an entire generation of young chefs, so much so that it is now customary to speak of the “Caminada generation”, and which over the years has won 3 Michelin stars, 19 Gault Millau points and, since 2010, a place in the World's 50 Best Restaurants ranking.