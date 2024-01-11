Masterchef Italia 13, eliminated: who was eliminated today? January 11, 2024

MASTERCHEF ITALIA 13 ELIMINATED – Who was eliminated today, Thursday 11 January 2024, at the end of the fifth episode of Masterchef 13 Italia? The aspiring chefs eliminated in this episode were Updating…

Competitors

But who are the 20 contestants of Masterchef 13 Italia? Here is the list and all the names: Alberto33 year old manager of a fish shop in the Padua area; Alice27-year-old graphic designer from Lodi who lives in Rome; Andrew34 year old sommelier of Chinese origins who lives in Senigallia; Anthony28 year old surveyor from Palermo who moved to Munich; Anna62-year-old pharmacist from the Cosenza area; Beatrice18 year old basketball athlete from Rome; Chuborn 22 years ago in Madagascar and now in Parma; Deborah30 year old team leader, from Rieti; Eleanor27 year old waitress, living in Florence; Philip25 year old architect from Padua; Florence31 year old radiology technician from the province of Naples; KassandraSpanish origins and now in Trento, 25 years old, bartender; Lorenzo20 year old marketing manager from the province of Chieti; Marcus43 year old Swede now in the Cuneo area, a homebody; Michela44 year old from Bolzano, personal trainer; Nicholasrecent graduate in Medicine from Ravenna, 26 years old; Nicholasborn in Naples and raised in Florence, 19 year old law student in Rome; Will be24 year old employee from the province of Pavia; Seventh61 year old grocer from Bari; Valeria52 year old athlete from Rome: here are the 20 best amateur chefs in Italy of this year.

How many episodes

How many episodes are planned for Masterchef Italia 2023 2024? A total of 12 episodes, every Thursday, on Sky Uno and streaming on NOW starting from 14 December 2024 at 9.15pm. The final is scheduled to air on February 29. Below is the complete schedule.

First episode: December 14, 2023

Second episode: December 21, 2023

Third episode: December 28, 2023

Fourth date: 4 January 2024

Fifth episode: January 11, 2024

Sixth episode: January 18, 2024

Seventh episode: January 25, 2024

Eighth episode: February 1, 2024

Ninth episode: February 8, 2024

Tenth episode: February 15, 2024

Eleventh episode: February 22, 2024

Twelfth episode (final): February 29, 2024

Masterchef Italia 12: streaming and live TV

We have seen the eliminated from Masterchef Italia 13, but where to watch it live on TV and in streaming? The 2023 2024 edition of the cooking show is broadcast on Sky Uno every Thursday at 9.15 pm and in streaming on NOW or on the platform Sky Go, reserved for Sky subscribers.