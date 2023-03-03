The three judges Antonino Cannavacciuolo, Giorgio Locatelli and Bruno Barbieri decreed the winner

Riccardo Cristilli – Milan

The twelfth edition of Masterchef Italy was won by Edward Francoproclaimed in the final episode aired on Thursday 2 March 2023 on Sky Uno and NOW in streaming and always available on demand.

masterchef italia 12 who won — Edward Francowon later an edition 24 episodes long, twelve weeks of programming that entertained and enthralled the public, alternating the emotions of the contestants with their recipes. All seasoned with the sympathy of the three judges who are increasingly close-knit and ready for witty jokes but also to reprimand the competitors when needed. Bruno Barbieri he is the veteran of the group, he has carved out the role of the “bad guy”; Antonino Cannavacciuolo mixes his natural sympathy with a deep knowledge of ingredients and cooking; George Locatelli he is the “lord”, elegant and sophisticated but ready to joke with others.

the Masterchef winner's menu — The three judges were won over by the tasting menu of Edward Franco by title All world inspired by the title of the mural created by Keith Haring and reflected the wandering soul of the twenty-six-year-old winner, who lived around Europe between Edinburgh and Germany where he was a rider a few months before entering Masterchef. His menu consisted of an appetizer Medieval but not too much a sour beet stuffed with pigeon liver pâté, medieval concoction, buttermilk and fried leek, accompanied by beetroot and dill infusion. Next, the first Kebab ravioli, a reinterpretation of the kebab: a spiced lamb meatball inside a bundle of egg pasta served with apricot sauce and carrot leaves. The second course was Curried Scallops: the unusual union between scallops, sweet and delicate, and curry, spicy and fragrant, with the addition of coral mayonnaise and fried coriander. Finally the dessert, Wedding in white, a fake coconut mousse with liquorice and orange cream and passion fruit insert. In reality, the dessert was supposed to be different from the title Sweetly Punk with meringue and a chocolate sphere, but he failed to the point that he burst into tears in front of the judges. Yet for the three judges it was very good and perhaps it represented the convincing move for victory.

what does the winner of masterchef win? — XY happens to Tracy, winner of the last edition. In addition to title of twelfth Italian MasterChef, he also won 100,000 euros in gold tokens, the possibility of publishing your first recipe book thanks to the Baldini+Castoldi publishing house. Not only that but the winner of Masterchef Italia 12 will also have access to a prestigious advanced training course at Almathe International School of Italian Cuisine, and participation in the Masterchef Academy Workshop created in collaboration with Destination Gusto.

who were the other finalists — The final double installment of Masterchef Italy 12 it opened with one last test for the four remaining competitors. Bubu, Edoardo, Mattia and Hue, confronted the three-starred chef Clare Smith, student of Gordon Ramsey, who overturned the rules of fine dining. The chef listened to the contestants' stories by shopping them for the Mystery Box. The test is won by Edoardo, the others faced the Invention Test and Mattia was eliminated. Then the three of them then presented their tasting menu to the judges and cooked in the Masterclass pushed by the relatives and friends who had come and by the competitors of the just ended edition. Antonio Gargiulo said Bubu A 19-year-old born in Vico Equense (Naples) but raised in Cagliari, he entered Rome as a student of Archeology and without having said anything to his parents who have made so many sacrifices to make him study, today he has decided that cooking is his path. Hue, of Vietnamese origin, is a 27-year-old project assistant for a company that develops cooperation between Italian and Vietnamese companies, Italian by adoption: she has lived in various cities of the Peninsula, from Bolzano to Genoa, from Venice to Florence where she currently resides. Matthias, 37 years old and manager of a wine shop in Bolzano, was a beacon for the other competitors, esteemed and appreciated by almost the entire group, he had a passion for Michelin restaurants since he was a child.