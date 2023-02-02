Masterchef Italia 12: previews, competitors, tests and guests of the eighth episode of 2 February 2023, Sky

This evening, 2 February 2023, the eighth episode of Masterchef Italia 12 will be broadcast, the popular cooking show broadcast every Thursday on Sky Uno at 21.15. New competitors are ready to battle it out. We find the highly confirmed judges together for the fourth consecutive year: Giorgio Locatelli, Bruno Barbieri and Antonino Cannavacciuolo. But what are the advances, competitors, rehearsals and guests of today’s episode? Here is all the information.

Advances

Competitors will have to prepare dishes inspired by their culinary roots. At the beginning of the evening there will be Golden Mystery Boxes with dishes from the past, which will give the contestants the opportunity to prepare dishes that recall the flavors of home. Afterwards there will be a pastry challenge with chef Gianluca Fusto. During the Outdoor Test, the competitors will have to cook on the top of the Matterhorn. The team that loses will then have to participate in the Pressure Test, where they will have to demonstrate that they know how to cook Italian food. Whoever fails to measure up will be eliminated from the race.

How many bets

How many episodes are scheduled for Masterchef Italy 2022 2023? A total of 12 episodes, every Thursday, on Sky Uno and streaming on NOW starting from 15 December 2022 at 21.15. The final is scheduled to air on March 2. The complete schedule is below.

First episode: December 15, 2022

Second episode: 22 December 2022

Third episode: 29 December 2022

Fourth anointment: January 5, 2023

Fifth episode: January 12, 2023

Sixth episode: 19 January 2023

Seventh episode: January 26, 2023

Eighth episode: 2 February 2023

Ninth episode: 9 February 2023

Tenth episode: 16 February 2023

Eleventh episode: 23 February 2023

Twelfth installment (final): March 2, 2023

Masterchef Italia 12: streaming and live TV

We have seen the previews and the competitors, but where to see Masterchef Italia 12 live on TV and in streaming? The 2022-2023 edition of the cooking show will be broadcast on Sky Uno from Thursday 15 December 2022 at 21.15 and streamed on NOW or on the platform Sky Go, reserved for Sky subscribers.