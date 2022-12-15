Masterchef Italia 12, the judges: the jury of the 2022 2023 edition of the talent show on Sky

Never change a winning team. The judges of Masterchef Italia 12 remain the same as in the last four years: Giorgio Locatelli, Antonino Cannavacciuolo and Bruno Barbieri. A well-established jury which will have the task of choosing the 20 competitors for the 2022 2023 edition. Who will be the new Italian Masterchef? A close-knit and now solid jury, confirmed for the fourth consecutive year, ready to judge the creations of the chefs, to listen to their stories, to follow them challenge after challenge, up to electing the best amateur chef in Italy, a title that at the end of the last edition went to Tracy Eboigbodin.

Guests

We have seen the judges of Masterchef Italia 12, but who are the guests of this 2022 2023 edition? Many guests including starred chefs and international guests who will submit the amateur cooks to the most insidious tests: among others, the Master of Italian Pastry Chefs, Iginio Massari, cannot be missing from the kitchens of MasterChef Italia, always eagerly awaited by fans of the cooking show but true bugbear for competitors of all editions; and again, Jeremy Chan returns, 2 Michelin stars in London with his restaurant Ikoyi, cited as “one of the most exciting restaurants in the world”, thanks to his dishes characterized by an artistic aesthetic and visual impact, a new entry last July in the world ranking of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants Award; chef Davide Scabin, 2 Michelin stars and many other awards during his career, with his own idea of ​​revolutionary and avant-garde cuisine has been playing a leading role for years, marking the history of modern Italian cuisine.

And again Mauro Colagreco, the chef who better than anyone else embodies the role of “global chef of the new century”, the first Argentinian to win 3 Michelin stars in 2019 as well as to reach the first position in the World’s 50 Best Restaurants, recently nominated by the Unesco Goodwill Ambassador for Biodiversity; Enrico Crippa, 3 Michelin stars with the Piazza Duomo d’Alba restaurant (to which has been added the Green Star, the recognition that rewards cutting-edge restaurants in the field of sustainability), “master of vegetables” famous for the perfection of his kitchen, author of dishes that are true works of art; Giancarlo Perbellini, chef-entrepreneur with ten restaurants in Italy, 2 Michelin stars and one of the leading representatives of excellent cuisine in Italy and around the world.