Masterchef Italia 12, eliminated: who was eliminated during today’s final, 2 March?

MASTERCHEF ITALIA 12 ELIMINATED – Who was eliminated today, Thursday 2 March 2023, at the end of the Masterchef 12 Italia final? Having to leave the cooking show were Updating…

Competitors

But who are the 20 competitors of Masterchef 12 Italia? Here is the list and all the names:

Nicholas Longanesi

Lavinia Scotto

Letizia Borri

Margherita pizza

Leonardo Colavito

Ivana Santomo

Robert Stay

Matthias Tagetto

Ollivier Stemberger

Anthony (Bubu)

Edward

Frances

Francis Girardi

Francis Sarago

Joseph Carlone

Hue

Laura Manili

Luciana Battistini

Rachel Rossi

Sara Messaoudi

Silvia Zummo

How many bets

How many episodes are scheduled for Masterchef Italy 2022 2023? A total of 12 episodes, every Thursday, on Sky Uno and streaming on NOW starting from 15 December 2022 at 21.15. The final airs tonight, March 2. The complete schedule is below.

First episode: December 15, 2022 TRANSMITTED

Second episode: December 22, 2022 TRANSMITTED

Third episode: December 29, 2022 TRANSMITTED

Fourth episode: January 5, 2023 TRANSMITTED

Fifth episode: January 12, 2023 TRANSMITTED

Sixth episode: January 19, 2023 TRANSMITTED

Seventh episode: January 26, 2023 TRANSMITTED

Eighth episode: February 2, 2023 TRANSMITTED

Ninth episode: February 9, 2023 TRANSMITTED

Tenth episode: February 16, 2023 TRANSMITTED

Eleventh episode: February 23, 2023 TRANSMITTED

Twelfth episode (final): March 2, 2023 TODAY

Masterchef Italia 12: streaming and live TV

We have seen the eliminations of the Masterchef Italia 12 final, but where to see it live on TV and in streaming? The 2022 2023 edition of the cooking show will be broadcast on Sky Uno from Thursday 15 December 2022 at 21.15 and streamed on NOW or on the platform Sky Go, reserved for Sky subscribers.