Masterchef Italia 12, eliminated: who was eliminated today? January 5, 2023

MASTERCHEF ITALIA 12 ELIMINATED – Who was eliminated today, Thursday 5 January 2023, at the end of the fourth episode of Masterchef 12 Italia? A having to leave the cooking show was Updating…

Competitors

But who are the 20 competitors of Masterchef 12 Italia? Here is the list and all the names:

Nicholas Longanesi

Lavinia Scotto

Letizia Borri

Margherita pizza

Leonardo Colavito

Ivana Santomo

Robert Stay

Matthias Tagetto

Ollivier Stemberger

Anthony (Bubu)

Edward

Frances

Francis Girardi

Francis Sarago

Joseph Carlone

Hue

Laura Manili

Luciana Battistini

Rachel Rossi

Sara Messaoudi

Silvia Zummo

How many bets

How many episodes are scheduled for Masterchef Italy 2022 2023? A total of 12 episodes, every Thursday, on Sky Uno and streaming on NOW starting from 15 December 2022 at 21.15. The final is scheduled to air on March 2. The complete schedule is below.

First episode: December 15, 2022

Second episode: 22 December 2022

Third episode: 29 December 2022

Fourth anointment: January 5, 2023

Fifth episode: January 12, 2023

Sixth episode: 19 January 2023

Seventh episode: January 26, 2023

Eighth episode: 2 February 2023

Ninth episode: 9 February 2023

Tenth episode: 16 February 2023

Eleventh episode: 23 February 2023

Twelfth installment (final): March 2, 2023

Masterchef Italia 12: streaming and live TV

We have seen the eliminations of Masterchef Italia 12, but where to see it live on TV and in streaming? The 2022-2023 edition of the cooking show will be broadcast on Sky Uno from Thursday 15 December 2022 at 21.15 and streamed on NOW or on the platform Sky Go, reserved for Sky subscribers.