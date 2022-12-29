Masterchef Italia 12, eliminated: who was eliminated today?
MASTERCHEF ITALIA 12 ELIMINATED – Who was eliminated today, Thursday 29 December 2022, at the end of the third episode of Masterchef 12 Italia? Having to leave the cooking show was… Updating
Competitors
But what are the 20 competitors of Masterchef 12 Italia:
Nicholas Longanesi
Lavinia Scotto
Letizia Borri
Margherita pizza
Leonardo Colavito
Ivana Santomo
Robert Stay
Matthias Tagetto
Ollivier Stemberger
Anthony (Bubu)
Edward
Frances
Francis Girardi
Francis Sarago
Joseph Carlone
Hue
Laura Manili
Luciana Battistini
Rachel Rossi
Sara Messaoudi
Silvia Zummo
How many bets
How many episodes are scheduled for Masterchef Italy 2022 2023? A total of 12 episodes, every Thursday, on Sky Uno and streaming on NOW starting from 15 December 2022 at 21.15. The final is scheduled to air on March 2. The complete schedule is below.
- First episode: December 15, 2022
- Second episode: 22 December 2022
- Third episode: 29 December 2022
- Fourth anointment: January 5, 2023
- Fifth episode: January 12, 2023
- Sixth episode: 19 January 2023
- Seventh episode: January 26, 2023
- Eighth episode: 2 February 2023
- Ninth episode: 9 February 2023
- Tenth episode: 16 February 2023
- Eleventh episode: 23 February 2023
- Twelfth installment (final): March 2, 2023
Masterchef Italia 12: streaming and live TV
We have seen the eliminations of Masterchef Italia 12, but where to see it live on TV and in streaming? The 2022-2023 edition of the cooking show will be broadcast on Sky Uno from Thursday 15 December 2022 at 21.15 and streamed on NOW or on the platform Sky Go, reserved for Sky subscribers.
