Masterchef Italia 11, eliminated: who was eliminated today?

MASTERCHEF ITALY 11 ELIMINATED – Who was eliminated today, Thursday 30 December 2021, at the end of the episode of Masterchef 11 Italia? Having to leave the cooking show was … NEWS UPDATE …

Competitors

But which are the 20 competitors of Masterchef 11 Italia who will compete for the final victory in the Sky Uno cooking show? Here they are:

Nicholas – student, 21 years old

– student, 21 years old Elena Morlacchi – housewife, 55 years old

– housewife, 55 years old Rita – businesswoman, 53 years old

businesswoman, 53 years old Anna – nutritionist, 30 years old

– nutritionist, 30 years old Tina – saleswoman, 39 years old

saleswoman, 39 years old Polone (Gabriele Policarpo) – security officer, 34 years old

– security officer, 34 years old Bruno – sales agent, 64 years old

– sales agent, 64 years old Tracy – waitress, 28 years old

waitress, 28 years old Federico Chimirri – Dj, 30 years old

– Dj, 30 years old Andrealetizia – unemployed, 25 years old

– unemployed, 25 years old Carmine – student, 18 years old

– student, 18 years old Andrew – maitre, 42 years old

– maitre, 42 years old Dahlia – commercial assistant, 30 years old

– commercial assistant, 30 years old Mime – tour guide, 48 years old

– tour guide, 48 years old Christian – student, 20 years old

– student, 20 years old Giulia – model, 30 years old

– model, 30 years old Lia – banking, 30 years

– banking, 30 years Peter – freelancer, 42 years old

– freelancer, 42 years old Nicky Brian – designer, 28 years old

– designer, 28 years old Mery – personal trainer, 26 years old

Masterchef 11 eliminated: how many bets

How many bets are foreseen for Masterchef 11 Italy (above the eliminated ones)? In all, 12 episodes will be broadcast: the first on December 16, 2021; the last one on 3 March 2022. The complete program is provided below:

First episode: Thursday 16 December 2021

Second episode: Thursday 23 December 2021

Third episode: Thursday 30 December 2021

Fourth episode: Thursday 6 January 2022

Fifth episode: Thursday 13 January 2022

Sixth episode: Thursday 20 January 2022

Seventh episode: Thursday 27 January 2022

Eighth episode: Thursday 3 February 2022

Ninth episode: Thursday 10 February 2022

Tenth episode: Thursday 17 February 2022

Eleventh episode: Thursday 24 February 2022

Twelfth episode: Thursday 3 March 2022

Streaming and tv

We have seen the eliminated of Masterchef 11, but where to see it live on TV and in streaming? The program, as mentioned, it airs on Thursday evening in prime time TV at 9.15 pm on Sky Uno (channel 108, digital terrestrial channel 455) starting from December 16, 2021, always available on demand, visible on Sky go, on smartphone , tablets and PCs, even when traveling in the countries of the European Union, and streaming on Now. At the moment there is no broadcast on TV8 in the clear, which will take place in the coming months.