Masterchef in mourning: Paolo is dead

Masterchef is crying one of its most beloved competitors: Paolo Armando, the kind catechist with a unique sympathy, who had reached the final in the fourth edition of the Sky cooking show. Paolo leaves behind his wife and three children.

Mourning in the world of Masterchef Italia. One of the most loved competitors of all editions, Paolo Armando, finalist of the fourth edition of the Sky cooking show, passed away. The aspiring chef, whom we remember for his sympathy and his being extremely believer – he was also a catechist for the boys of the oratory – was struck down by a heart attack, which gave him no escape. “Il Tigre” as he had been nicknamed by the judges of the program, left his wife Paola Ramello and children Michela (15 years old), Sara (12 years old) and Francesco (8 years old) in utter despair and also the elderly mother. So reports the Corriere della Sera. Paolo was only 49 years old.

Paolo’s lifeless body was found in his home in Madonna dell’Olmo, in the province of Cuneo; the rescue was timely, but there was nothing to be done. The carabinieri also intervened. Before joining Masterchef Italia, Paolo had become an employee of the Province of Cuneo as a computer scientist. But at a certain point the passion for cooking had taken over and Paolo had decided to also try the Masterchef path. This had led him to become a point of reference in his area and to be called often and willingly as a testimonial of various events, where he was invited precisely as a chef and to hold cooking classes.

The words of Federico Borgna, president of the Province of Cuneo: “A great loss. Both for us and for the whole provincial community that had learned to know him and to appreciate his great human and professional skills. We are close to the family in this moment of great pain ”.