Episodes of the Spanish version of the massively popular tv cooking show, ‘Masterchef’ which were filmed in front of Palma Cathedral will be shown on TVE on April 13, according to Palma City Council.

The TVE production team took over a large space of Parc de la Mar to film the 9th edition of the show and Local Police were on hand to make sure that curious onlookers didn’t interrupt the shoot, which lasted from early morning until mid-afternoon.

Social media sites were awash with comments about the program being filmed in Palma and some fans even made their way to the Balearic capital to take a closer look at the ‘Masterchef’ contestants and judges Chef Jordi Cruz, Samantha Vellejo-Nágera and Pepe Rodríguez.

15 contestants took part in the competition and their tasks included cooking some of Mallorca’s most traditional dishes.

Having ‘Masterchef’ showcase the gastronomy of the Island was a major coup for the Mallorca Tourism Foundation and the Palma 365 Tourism Foundation.

We don’t know whether any of the contestants were from the Balearics, but we’ll find out on Tuesday!