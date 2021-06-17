On MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe, Monday to Thursday, at 10:30 p.m., Sunday, at 10 p.m.), there was a night of extremely high tension. At the end of the gala, Claudia Gunda Fontán was eliminated of the reality show that leads Santiago Del Moro.

The challenge of the night consisted of a tribute to American cuisine: the participants had to cook hamburgers with French fries or onion rings.

Sol Pérez He had a wonderful surprise at the beginning of the broadcast: Damián Betular – member of the jury together with Donato De Santis and Germán Martitegui- announced that, having obtained two stars, he was going up directly to the balcony.

Thus, those who had to measure themselves in the hamburger test were Georgina Barbarossa, Gastón Dalmau, Cande Vetrano and Claudia Fontán.

After the tasting and the returns, at the discretion of the jury, the best dishes were Georgina’s and Gastón’s.

Thus, the final decision was played between Cande Vetrano and Claudia Fontán, who was eliminated from MasterChef.

Reactions on Twitter

On Twitter, the reactions were immediate. Many stated that the elimination of Gunda Fontán was an act of justice since, in memory, the users of that network have not forgotten the scandal that the participant starred in some time ago.

As you will remember, at one of the galas, Gunda dropped some of her preparation on the floor and instead of throwing it away, she picked it up and put it on the plate she presented for the tasting. To make matters worse, when asked if he had included what was on the floor, he swore that he had not: it was a lie.

With that episode still present in the memory of the public, after the elimination of Claudia Fontán from the contest, the comments exploded on Twitter. Among others, the following:

justice was done sisters eliminated the gunda – a (@valenchikito) June 17, 2021

The gunda is a liar …

Denier …

And the worst thing is that he fed the jury on the floor – rolo💙💛💙 (@ rolo60663762) June 17, 2021

Bye bye gunda, you will cook well, but you were a liar and a bad companion – la lola 🇦🇷✈️ (@ lalola9314) June 17, 2021

