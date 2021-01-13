“I am the fifth runner-up. Hopefully prejudices don’t exist anymore “. It was the forceful phrase of Vicky xipolitakis knowing your removal of MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe, Monday to Friday at 10:30 p.m.).

“Thank you, I love you very much with all my heart. Thanks to you (for the jury) I learned. Thanks to my colleagues. The production is the best. They are tears of happiness. I love you all. It is the most important work after being mother. I thought I had no life, I couldn’t … I found myself again, with my person, not with the character “added the media, super excited.

“You are an example to many. You fought against all prejudices. The most beautiful thing is that you have already won. You cook very well. You have to beat all the jerks who talk anything “, Told him German Martitegui, recalling the numerous criticisms that Vicky received throughout her participation in the program.

Vicky Xipolitakis, outside of “MasterChef Celebrity.”

Now there are only four participants in the cycle that Santiago del Moro leads, which It will end next Monday, March 18.

They are El Polaco, Sofía Pachano, Analía Franchín and Claudia Villafañe. From here comes the name of the winner.

The challenge proposed by the jury was to prepare – in 75 minutes – a dish with Peking duck, along with a large number of ingredients. Andy Kusnetzoff was the guest to taste the different preparations.

The most outstanding was -one more time- Sofía Pachano, which made a super complete dish: lacquered peking duck breast with orange and port sauce, akusay and mango salad, cucumber pickles and green beans. “It’s super tasty. Sofi, you keep shining,” Betular described.

The last three finalists will receive a year of classes at Mausi Sebess cooking school and the winner will also receive the “MasterChef Celebrity” trophy and one million pesos in cash.

Due to the great success of MasterChef Celebrity a second season is being prepared. Carmen Barbieri, the musician Juanse, the former actor Almost angels Gaston Dalmau and Flavia Palmiero are the first participants confirmed by Telefe for the new edition that will begin in March.