MasterChef Celebrity, the Telefe reality show that was so successful in 2020, premiered yesterday, Monday, at 10:30 p.m., its second season.

Always with the leadership of Santiago Del Moro and a jury made up of Donato de Santis, Germán Martitegui and Damián Betular, the cooking contest in whose first edition the champion was Claudia Villafañe, has as a prize for the winner the sum of 1,200,000 pesos.

The debut broadcast began by presenting those who measure forces in this edition: Flavia Palmiero, Georgina Barbarossa, Juanse -the former leader of Los Ratones Paranoicos-, Gastón Dalmau, influencer Dani “La Chepi”, Andrea Rincón, CAE singer, Candela Vetrano, sports journalist Fernando Carlos, Daniel Aráoz, journalist Maria O ‘Donnell, ex-footballer Mariano Dalla Libera, Sol Pérez, ex-basketball player Hernán “el loco” Montenegro, Alexander Caniggia, Claudia Fontán, and the surprise of Fede Bal replacing his mother Carmen Barbieri, who was hospitalized for Covid and is now recovering at home.

It should be remembered that Fede Bal had competed in the first edition of MasterChef Celebrity and that in this new edition it acts as a digital host. Until Carmen can sit up, he will have to cook in her place.

“To who MasterChef CelebrityAnything can happen, “Del Moro said and saw a compilation of a thousand and one difficulties and reactions that the participants had during the development of the broadcasts that, as is known, are recorded. Then, the members of the jury were presented. “We have guaranteed competition,” Betular promised.

All 16 participants entered the study. “Many things happened here, but nothing changed: what matters is that they cook deliciously,” Martitegui warned them. As they walked around the studio, whose great dimension impacted all those who came there for the first time to compete, Georgina took off her shoes in front of the cameras because she could no longer hold them.

When the aprons were handed out, there was another surprise. Claudia Villafañe, the winner of the first edition, the finalist Analía Franchín and two of the participants, The Kapanga Monkey Y Roberto Moldavsky, they welcomed the new competitors of the contest.

While that was seen on the Telefe screen, Donato De Santis He tweeted what had happened on the day of the filming behind the scenes: Claudia Villafañe she stayed in the study the whole time – quiet and wearing a mask, she clarified – encouraging the new participants. “Champion,” the chef pointed out.

So that they know: #laclaudia she stayed the WHOLE recording at the side of the studio, quiet (and chinstrap) encouraging the new participants. Champion … – Donato De Santis (@Donatodesantis) February 23, 2021

The challenge of the night was “Wedding party“Before a three-story cake, the participants played the traditional game of pulling the ribbons. They were passing one by one and according to the I said that they came out – fork or knife – it would be their luck on the first night of the competition.

Those who obtained a “knife” could leave in peace because they did not have to cook yesterday but they will do it today, Tuesday. “I was happy like when a boy is told that the teacher was absent at school,” he exclaimed Flavia Palmiero.

Sol Pérez She took out the golden fork and because of that, she was captain of her team, Red, and was able to choose her teammates to play. Opted for Gastón Dalmau, Georgina Barbarossa and La Chepi.

The other team, Azul, had as captain Fernando Carlos. They accompanied him Alex Caniggia, Daniel Aráoz and El Loco Montenegro.

Both teams faced the challenge “Wedding Party” with four steps: 1) Finger food 2) Entree 3) Main course 4) Dessert. In 60 minutes they had to solve it.

The first to present her dishes to the jury was The Chepi. It was her turn to make finger food. When criticized, she was sincere: “I didn’t even know what finger food is”. “I want to cry,” he acknowledged after receiving the return.

Then it was the turn of Gaston Dalmau. Without hesitation, Martitegui told him that a wedding is “something memorable” and that food “has to enter through the eyes.” He warned you that you can’t make the same dish you would make if you invite friends over for dinner.

