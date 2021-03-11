In MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe, Monday to Thursday, at 10:30 p.m.; Sundays, at 10 p.m.), the Wednesday night of benefits took place.

In this broadcast, the participants who had done the best on Monday and Tuesday cooked: Chepi, Cande Vetrano, Flavia Palmiero, María O ‘Donnell, Alex Caniggia, Claudia “Gunda” Fontán and Sol Pérez.

The dishes that the competitors had to prepare were defined in a random way through a blackboard with the names of the hidden participants and four types of elements: proteins, vegetables, herbs and condiments. It was like this:

“Of the seven combos, there is one that is lethal: kidney, kale, dill and cayenne pepper. Flavia (Palmiero), may luck be with you”, reflected the member of the jury Damien Betular when seeing the ingredients that had touched the actress. The other two members of the jury -Donato De Santis and Germán Martitegui– They agreed that Flavia did not have it easy at all.

Anyway, she put her best vibes on the task despite the fact that, according to her account, she doesn’t even eat kidneys. He prepared a dish that he called “The Three Kidneys”, which was accompanied by kale and sauteed vegetables with dill potatoes.

At the time of return, German Martitegui he began by admitting to Flavia: “You had the most difficult dish of the night. We all agreed on that.”. Then he added: “You solved the kidneys pretty well, although they could be a little crunchier …”.

As a synthesis, Germán judged: “It is the most difficult dish of the night, solved with intelligence. That is the way”.

“Flavia Palmiero, may luck be with you,” said Damián Betular when he saw the ingredients with which the participant had to come up with them. Capture TV.

For its part, Damien Betular He commented to the participant: “The most important thing you had today was peace of mind. You got the most complex ingredients. I would tell you that uncombinable. But you managed to have a harmony. Also, there is subtlety in the presentation. Flavia Palmiero is finding her way and her aesthetics, that is very important. He talks a lot and well that when he sees a dish, he says: ‘That person made it’, so you’re doing well, Flavia “.

“Here a little bit of garlic would have been good”, the chicaneo Donato De Santis to Flavia, since the jury itself had forbidden her to use garlic for fifteen days.

Last night, as always happens on Wednesdays, the gold and silver medals were put into play, respectively. The golden one went to the one who wanted it so much: Alex Caniggia. The silver one took her Claudia “Gunda” Fontán, who at the time of cooking his dish, knew how to transform a serious mistake into a great success.

The participants who went to the next round were: Alex Caniggia, Gunda Fontán, Flavia Palmiero, La Chepi, María O ‘Donnell and Sol Pérez. The black apron was for Cande Vetrano. That is, she goes directly to the elimination gala that will be held on Sunday.

ACE