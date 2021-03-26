In MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe, Monday to Thursday, at 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, at 10 p.m.) yesterday was a repechage Thursday. In the cycle that Santiago Del Moro leads, the participants with the worst performance in the broadcasts of Monday and Tuesday, last night competed for the possibility of not going directly to the elimination gala on Sunday.

The celebrities who cooked were: Alex Caniggia, Cande Vetrano, Andrea Rincón, Daniel Aráoz, Georgina Barbarossa and Dani La Chepi. Only one of them, the one who stood out the most, was able to get out of the elimination gala.

“Today they are going to make the richest meal of our lives. I know what I’m saying,” warned the driver. Then, the jury composed of Damián Betular, Donato De Santis and Germán Martitegui He explained that the challenge of the night was to cook an omelette.

Romi and Pato shocked everyone at Masterchef Celebrity with their super stuffed omelette. Capture TV.

“They are like the queens of the omelette galaxy”, defined, amused, Alex Caniggia to the two guests of the night: The girls of the 3 of the Central Market (Patricia and Romina).

“It is a dish that seems simple, but it is not, because it takes many steps,” explained Romi and Pato about their specialty: potato omelette stuffed with cheese and ham.

That dish, accompanied by a garnish, was what the participants had to prepare. The cooks who became famous in the Central Market and who are now praised by the greats of gastronomy gave their best tips to the players.

The moment of truth

After the 70 minutes that the jury granted them to cook, Del Moro warned them that the time had expired and the celebrities presented themselves with their respective dishes before De Santis, Betular and Martitegui.

Andrea Rincón surprised the chefs: she brought a huge omelette that, she said, she had cooked in … a wok! After trying a bite, Martitegui admitted that he never would have thought that cooking in the wok could work, but that the taste was good nonetheless.

“Andrea, today you earned my respect”Germán recognized the actress. “From the beginning, you said you were going to give your all, you were super focused … You did something that I never saw: use a wok to make an omelette, but it turned out well. It’s a re tortilla!“.

The cycle conductor said that Andrea had cut her finger while cooking. “I opened it halfway,” she said. “And while they were treating me, I said: ‘I have to continue, I have to continue.’

Grateful for the jury’s return and enthusiastic about her participation in MasterChef, Rincón said: “Yesterday, I stayed until any time, transferring all the recipes to a new notebook to keep everything neat.”

“I thought I knew how to cook, but this is a slap that lowered my ego to the floor and it is to begin again, “he added.

At the end of the broadcast, the jury decided who would go up to the balcony and, thus, get out of the elimination gala on Sunday.

MasterChef Celebrity: Stuffed tortilla night, with tips from Romina and Patricia, from the Central Market. Capture TV.

“I want to congratulate you all: there were six very decent tortillas, they were pretty good jobs,” Germán Martitegui began by saying. Then, they gave the name of the winner: Andrea Rincon.

Thus, Daniel Aráoz, Alex Caniggia, La Chepi, Cande Vetrano and Georgina Barbarossa received black aprons. That is to say, that in the gala on Sunday they will play their permanence in the program.

ACE