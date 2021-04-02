In MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe, Monday to Thursday, at 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, at 10 p.m.) Yesterday, Thursday, the repechage was held in which one of the participants managed to escape from going to the elimination gala on Sunday.

The celebrities who faced each other last night in the reality show hosted by Santiago Del Moro were: Daniel Aráoz, Alex Caniggia, María O ‘Donnell, Hernán “El Loco” Montenegro, Fernando Carlos and Andrea Rincón. And the winner was Alex Caniggia.

At the time of tasting, Alex Caniggia dazzled the jury made up of Germán Martitegui, Donato De Santis and Damián Betular. And the most surprising thing was that the son of Mariana Nannis succeeded in wowing discerning chefs by preparing … a sandwich!

Believe it or not, Alex Caniggia managed to dazzle the MasterChef Celebrity jury by making … a sandwich! Capture TV.

The challenge of the night was to cook something that could be transported in airtight containers. “Something that is prepared to take to a picnic, to a trip or to work,” explained Betular.

At the beginning of the broadcast, the participants had to compete in a game: find the lids of the various containers that were in a rotating pool. Whoever assembled the most containers, won.

The result was a tie between Andrea Rincón and Hernán “El Loco” Montenegro. They played the tiebreaker and she won. That victory was worth a benefit to him: deciding which difficulty of those established in a list would have to face each of his companions in the market.

Among those difficulties were, for example, going to the market without a basket or having 30 seconds less to be able to take the ingredients or losing three of the collected products.

The most affected was Daniel Aráoz: they gave him a toy monkey and he could only use on his plate what he managed to put on it during his visit to the market.

After 60 minutes of cooking, Del Moro announced that the work time had expired and everyone brought their plate before the jury to submit it to the tasting process.

The victory sandwich

The dish prepared by Alex Caniggia in the viands challenge was a loin ball sandwich with fried egg, avocado, mango and onion. “High bite”, he boasted when presenting it to the jury for the tasting.

Donato De Santis was full of praise: “The meat is toasted, crispy … It bites well. The bread, well toasted, fat … This sandwich deserves a standing applause, yum! “he exclaimed.

“It had been a long time since I had eaten a sandwich like this – Martitegui added to the congratulations. Let it drip and make it difficult to grip, it looks good with this sandwich.” “I still don’t understand how you could cook this,” he told Alex..

Alex Caniggia, in the MasterChef Celebrity playoff on Thursday, made it to the next round. Capture TV.

A while later, at the time of the final verdict, the result was what could be imagined after such a return: Alex Caniggia got through the round.

For their part, María O ‘Donnell, Hernán Montenegro, Andrea Rincón and Fernando Carlos will have to face the elimination gala on Sunday.

