In MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe, Monday to Thursday, at 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, at 10 p.m.) a new “Wednesday of benefits” was developed. In this instance of the contest conducted by Santiago Del Moro, the participants who cooked the best on Monday and Tuesday compete to win the gold and silver medals.

For the author of the worst dish, the consequence is very harsh since he goes directly to the elimination gala that takes place on Sunday.

Those who faced each other last night were: Georgina Barbarossa, Dani La Chepi, Claudia “La Gunda” Fontán, Gastón Dalmau and Cande Vetrano.

The challenge presented by the jury composed of Donato De Santis, Damián Betular and Germán Martitegui it was extremely difficult.

It consisted of preparing a dish with the ingredients that could be found in the market that this time was completely in the dark and presented giant obstacles of all kinds.

Cande Vetrano: from panic to darkness to the silver medal in MasterChef Celebrity. Capture TV.

Whoever had the worst time in that garment was Candela Vetrano. At the beginning of the broadcast, when it was not yet known what the test they would have to pass was like, the host asked famous people what their biggest fears were.

“If there are two things that I do not like, those are the dark and that scare me”Cande answered, and explained that in order to sleep, you need at least the TV standby light to be on. Just those two situations presented themselves a while later.

Terrified, when she entered the market in the dark, she had the reaction of closing her eyes. “If it’s dark, why do you close your eyes?”Damián Betular commented, and burst into laughter as the participant gave cries of fear as she ran into various obstacles in the room without light. “I hate being scared, I hate it,” he complained.

Once the difficulty of the dark market was overcome, the following appeared: it was really difficult to cook with the disparate ingredients that they had been able to collect under those conditions. Donato De Santis himself recognized it in a dialogue with Germán Martitegui and Damián Betular. “The ingredients they have are not something exotic, they are directly something bizarre”admitted the chef.

What dishes did the famous people make with the products that they managed to take from a dark market? The following: Cande Vetrano, chorizo ​​ravioli; Gunda Fontán, squid stuffed with goat cheese; La Chepi, chorizo ​​steak with potatoes, sweet potatoes, cherry tomatoes and kale; Gastón Dalmau, white salmon with salt; Georgina Barbarossa, grilled polenta with figs, tomatoes and avocado sauce.

Then came the tasting by the jury and the criticism of what each of them had prepared. The great surprises were given on the one hand, Cande Vetrano who, out of sheer courage, managed to overcome the fear she had experienced in the market and find her way back to cooking something different with what she had at her fingertips.

On the other hand, Gunda Fontán, who usually works as an excellent cook, but this time, failed to cook. The squid was raw. “It is impossible to eat,” summarized Germán Martitegui. And she made her self-criticism: “My plate is indefensible,” she said.

The medals have owners

At the time of the final verdict, Germán Martitegui, Donato De Santis and Damián Betular had to decide who to give the medals to and to whom, the black apron, neither more nor less than the symbol that this participant goes to the elimination gala on Sunday.

The three chefs chose to award the gold medal to Georgina Barbarossa and the silver to Cande Vetrano.

The worst dish, according to the jury’s opinion, was a tie between Gastón Dalmau’s and Claudia “Gunda” Fontán’s. Thus, both participants went directly to the elimination gala that will take place next Sunday.

Gastón Dalmau had a very difficult night at MasterChef Celebrity: he got the best ingredients but failed with the use of salt and took the black apron. Capture TV.

ACE