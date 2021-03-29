At the Elimination Gala this Sunday, March 28, after not agreeing to the jury with their preparation, Sol Pérez was left out of MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe, Monday to Friday at 10:30 p.m. and Sundays at 10 p.m.).

“Thank you all. I’m demanding of myself. I work a lot. I don’t like anything going wrong. The kitchen is a world that has never been. I learned a lot “said Sol, between tears.

His preparation had been a confit sea bream with sweet potato and a salad of spinach, peach and pear vinaigrette. According to the jury, the fish was not well cooked, the confit did not work and it overshadowed a salad with a correct vinaigrette.

Sol Pérez, outside of MasterChef

“You are trying to make your best dish. That speaks well of you”, Betular stressed. “You evolved a lot. I congratulate you for having tried,” added Martitegui.

The one who won all the praise from Germán Martitegui, Donato de Santis and Damián Betular was Alexander Caniggia, who prepared a sea bream with pear, peaches, onion and green beans.

“It gives me a bit of anger that you make a dish like that without knowing anything”, Martitegui had to resign, which highlighted all the flavors of the dish. “It is from birth”, replied the son of Claudio Paul Caniggia and Mariana Nannis, always with full confidence.

In this way, Georgina Barbarossa, Candela Vetrano, Daniel Aráoz, Dani La Chepi and Alex Caniggia continue in the race.

They join the six participants who had avoided going to the Elimination Gala due to their good performance this week: María O´Donnell, Hernán “El Loco” Montenegro, Gastón Dalmau, Claudia Fontán, Andrea Rincón and the sports journalist Fernando Carlos .

Sol Pérez’s is the fifth elimination of the program, after the exits of former soccer player Mariano “El Loco” Dalla Libera, CAE, Juanse and Flavia Palmiero.

According to Marcelo Polino, “ambassador” of MasterChef Celebrity, the playoffs will soon be seen on the screen and “one, two or more” eliminated may return to reality.

The winner of the second edition of the program will take a prize of 1,200,000 pesos.