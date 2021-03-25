Sol Pérez received a lapidary criticism from German Martitegui in MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe, Monday to Thursday, at 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, at 10 p.m.). “It’s an aberration”, after tasting his dish, the chef who is part of the jury, together with Donato De Santis and Damien Betular.

In addition to Sol Pérez, Claudia “Gunda” Fontán, Hernán “El Loco” Montenegro, Gastón Dalmau, María O ‘Donnell and Fernando Carlos competed in yesterday’s “profit Wednesday”.

At the beginning of the broadcast there was a question and answer game about movies, sponsored by a streaming platform, and through this mechanism it was defined that the participants would prepare recipes of Italian cuisine.

For Sol PérezThe panorama looked clear since in the previous broadcast he had received congratulations from the jury for his good hand in pasta.

Without hesitating a second, she decided to make mozzarella and walnut capeletis, with chicken, raw ham and tomato sauce.

The return that Sol received was very harsh. To start with, she said that the dish had “tuco” and Donato was scandalized, because there was no tuco there but a tomato sauce.

A while later, the Italian chef berated Sol for putting chicken in the sauce. “I screwed up. Today I entered the court with my left foot,” she confessed in front of the MasterChef camera.

Then, it was the turn of Germán Martitegui, who was dispatched without anesthesia against the participant: “It is an aberration!”he stated after taking a bite.

“I’m lifting with my fork a 12-centimeter strip of raw ham supported by its fat,” he commented, with a clear expression of disgust. “Are you the same as yesterday?” He asked Pérez, alluding to the good performance he had had on Tuesday’s broadcast.

That said, Martitegui exclaimed: “It’s an aberration! The dough is super thick and, apart from that, it is raw. The filling has no flavor. The ricotta is dry. The mozzarella is not felt.”

Next, Martitegui went for more in his claim to Sol: “I saw the chicken that you had hatched and you had taken out a piece of breast … Some squares of chicken breast thrown in any sauce make a mess, because the breast, of by itself, it is dry … “.

“And later, the ham strips … And the tomato pieces are not finished cooking,” he complained. “This dish is very difficult, Sol!”.

“Do not get down or get bad, because you get angry right away,” he advised Santiago Del Moro to the participant.

“Anyway, I knew that my plate was not quite right – she admitted – … When I know, I know. When I don’t expect it, it’s like a slap … But, well, sometimes it comes out and sometimes , no…”.

The dreaded black apron

Once the dishes of all the participants have been evaluated, Martitegui, De Santis and Betular they delivered their final verdict on “benefit Wednesday.”

How it looked coming, Sol Pérez was punished with the black apron. That is, it went directly to the elimination gala to be held next Sunday.

Those who, on the other hand, went on to the next round of the kitchen reality show were: Gastón Dalmau, María O ‘Donnell, Fernando Carlos, Hernán “El Loco” Montenegro and Claudia “Gunda” Fontán.

On this occasion, the gold medal it was for Gaston Dalmau, for its pears in wine. The silver medal, for Mary O’Donnell, which made cannoli. “If there was a bronze medal, it would be for you,” the chefs told Gunda Fontan, who had prepared noodles.

