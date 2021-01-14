Sofia Pachano was eliminated from MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe, Monday to Friday at 10:30 p.m.). In this way, between El Polaco, Claudia Villafañe and Analía Franchín is the winner of the popular culinary contest.

“You gave this program a shine because of your desire”Santiago del Moro told her when he fired her.

With tears in her eyes, after receiving the praise of the jury for all her performance in the cycle, Aníbal Pachano’s daughter assured: “Thanks to you three, it is an honor because I deeply admire you. I know what you have fought for. day I achieved some of what you achieved. Thanks to the whole team, especially my teammates. Nothing but thank you. “

Sofía Pachano, outside of MasterChef Celebrity. Capture TV.

“MasterChef it is love, friendship and happiness “, Sofia closed, very excited.

The challenge proposed by the jury had the peculiarity that the participants had to cook with the ingredients available in the refrigerator of Natalia Oreiro, who attended the program as a guest.

Sofía failed to make a flan, mainly when unmolding it in front of the jury. “It is the end. I am distressed that he fell”Pachano anticipated, who was not satisfied with his preparation of chocolate mousse with avocado.

Remember that on Sunday January 17, Telefe will issue a summary with the best moments of the program. AND On Monday, January 18, at 10:30 p.m., the grand final will be seen.

The last three finalists will receive a year of classes at Mausi Sebess cooking school and the winner will also receive the “MasterChef Celebrity” trophy and one million pesos in cash.

Due to the great success of MasterChef Celebrity a second season is being prepared. Carmen Barbieri, the musician Juanse, the actor Gastón Dalmau, the influencer Dani La Chepi and Flavia Palmiero are the first confirmed participants by Telefe for the new edition that will begin in the month of March.