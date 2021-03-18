In MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe, Monday to Thursday, at 10.30 pm; Sunday, at 10 pm), yesterday, Wednesday, there was a “benefits” gala in which pasta was cooked.

The special guest of the gastronomic reality show that leads Santiago Del Moro It was Paula Chaves. As it will be remembered, shortly after having made that participation -which aired last night-, the model and host contracted Covid. For this reason, at the time, Telefe had to suspend the recordings of the cycle.

Upon being received by the driver, Paula admitted that she is not a great cook and he addressed the participants: “I would love to know a little more, so I admire you very much, who have the courage to be standing there doing the dishes that we are going to see today. I am not very good (in the kitchen) , that’s the truth”.

The participants who cooked and competed for the gold and silver medals, which give them benefits for the next round, were the ones who had done the best in the broadcasts on Monday and Tuesday. That is to say, Gastón Dalmau, Dani La Chepi, Fernando Carlos, Daniel Aráoz, María O ‘Donnell and Hernán El Loco Montenegro.

Paula Chaves was the special guest of MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe). Capture TV.

This time, the celebrities competed in pairs. At the beginning, there was a game of pictures and riddles to define how long the players would have to make their recipes.

The winning couple – María O’Donnell and Hernán “El loco” Montenegro – got 60 minutes to cook. The one that was in second place -Daniel Aráoz and Dani La Chepi- had to solve her plate in 50 minutes. Finally, Gastón Dalmau and Fernando Carlos were in third place and thus, they got only 45 minutes to complete the task.

What did they have to cook? Stuffed pasta, according to the recipe that each one chooses. After the rigorous tasting, the jury made up of Donato De Santis, Damián Betular and Germán Martitegui delivered his verdict.

The jury of “MasterChef Celebrity 2” (Telefe): Donato de Santis, Germán Damián Betular and Germán Martitegui. Capture TV.

Pursuant to that decision, Maria O’Donnell won the gold medal. Hernán “El loco” Montenegro, the silver one. In addition to them, they went to the fifth round of the reality show Daniel Aráoz and Dani La Chepi.

Fernando Carlos and Gastón DalmauInstead, they carried the black aprons, that is, they went directly to the elimination gala to be held next Sunday.

ACE