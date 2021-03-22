Flavia Palmiero was eliminated from MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe, Monday to Friday at 10:30 p.m. and Sundays at 10 p.m.).

The jury made up of Donato de Santis, Damián Betular and Germán Martitegui decided that the actress and host should leave the cycle after being sentenced with Georgina Barbarossa.

“I’m leaving with a lot of cattle”said Flavia, who did not hide her anger at having to abandon the cycle.

Flavia Palmiero, removed from MasterChef. Capture tv.

“I always wanted to meet you because I looked at you as a boy. It was an honor to have you. You grew up a lot,” Betular said goodbye.

“I am not an expert but I tried to improve myself. I am very excited because I am glad to have been here”Flavia pointed out, out of sheer emotion. “MasterChef It was a nice reunion with people and with television, “he closed.

Flavia’s is the fourth elimination from the program, after the exits of former soccer player Mariano “El Loco” Dalla Libera, CAE and Juanse.

Developing a recipe with frog as the main ingredient and devised by Martitegui was the slogan of the day. The difficulty increased when the jury announced that the recipe was going to be divided into five steps.

Without a doubt, the most outstanding of the day was Claudia Fontán, who was moved to tears upon hearing the numerous praise from the jury.

“It is a beautiful visual beginning and later in flavor. It is a round dish. You did it very well,” Betular congratulated her. “You did everything very well,” De Santis continued. And Martitegui sentenced: “Your plate is impeccable.”

In this way, Andrea Rincón, Fernando Carlos, Georgina Barbarossa, Candela Vetrano, Sol Perez, Claudia Fontán and Gastón Dalmau continue in the race.

They join the participants who performed well last week and avoided going to the Elimination Gala: María O´Donnell, Alex Caniggia Hernán “El Loco” Montenegro, Daniel Aráoz and the influencer Dani La Chepi.

The winner of the second edition of MasterChef Celebrity will take a prize of 1,200,000 pesos.