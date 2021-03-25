In MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe, Monday to Thursday, at 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, at 10 p.m.), the reality show that leads Santiago Del MoroLast night was “Benefits Wednesday”. In that instance, the best cooks from the broadcasts on Monday and Tuesday compete for the gold or silver medal awarded by the jury that they make up. Donato De Santis, Germán Martitegui and Damián Betular.

Those who competed yesterday in MasterChef with the aim of obtaining the benefits or, at least, of not going directly to the elimination round, were: Hernán “El Loco” Montenegro, Sol Pérez, Fernando Carlos, María O ‘Donnell, Claudia “Gunda” Fontán and Gastón Dalmau.

The challenge was presented as “The rebel recipe” in a “night of pure cinema”, sponsored by a streaming platform. Before starting to cook, celebrities had to participate in a trivia game with movie titles. Depending on the result of this contest, the type of food to be cooked was defined.

The participants of MasterChef Celebrity, in a trivia game with movies. Capture TV.

The winner of the movie trivia was Claudia “Gunda” Fontán. When choosing a film, the actress opted for “The Godfather”, so that she and all her companions had to prepare recipes of Italian gastronomy.

Among other dishes, there were pears in wine (Gastón Dalmau), cinnamon, ricotta, chocolate and icing sugar cannoli (María O ‘Donnell), noodles with tomato sauce and meatballs (Gunda Fontán), baguette with meatballs, mozzarella and bacon ( Hernán Montenegro), mozzarella and walnut capeletis (Sol Pérez).

Time for the verdict

When Santiago Del Moro said the classic catchphrase “Hands up”, the participants presented their dishes to the jury for tasting.

Hernán “El Loco” Montenegro it was a very special case in yesterday’s broadcast. At first, he fascinated Germán Martitegui with his choice to make a meatball sandwich that, he imagined, could be eaten outside the cinema in Little Italy, in New York.

However, when he introduced his much touted baguette with meatballs, mozzarella and bacon, the disappointment of the three chefs was immediate. “The expectations are so high, the explanation was so spectacular …”, raised Martitegui, and tasted the sandwich.

After the tasting, his comment was lethal: “It was a very good idea, we were all excited waiting for your plate -he said-, but It is like a choripán at four in the morning in a position that is about to close“” We did not go beyond the waterfront, “he pointed out to the participant who dreamed of New York.

When deciding the distribution of the medals, the three chefs gave him the gold to Gaston Dalmau. Excited by the unanimous return of the jury – “It’s perfect,” they said about his plate – the actor could not hold back his tears.

The medal of silver it was for Mary O’Donnell, who the week before had taken the gold one. “If there was a bronze medal, it would be for you,” the judges told Claudia “Gunda” Fontán.

The dreaded black apron -sends its holder directly to the elimination final that takes place on Sundays- it was for Sol Pérez whose capeletis received lapidary criticism from Martitegui, De Santis and Betular.

Sol Pérez got the black apron and a lapidary criticism from the jury on MasterChef Celebrity. Capture TV.

Thus, the participants who they went to next week’s round They were: Gastón Dalmau, María O ‘Donnell, Claudia Fontán, Hernán “El Loco” Montenegro, Fernando Carlos.

