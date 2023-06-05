There is already a new elimination in the reality show of Televisión Azteca ‘MasterChef Celebrity México’ and in this Sunday’s broadcast it is revealed. This is the actress Gaby Goldsmithwho could not help but feel sad to hear that he was leaving the project.

The new season of ‘MasterChef Celebrity México’ excites Mexican families every week and this time is no exception, only that no one expected Gaby Goldsmith to come out, as she had an excellent performance, however this time it “failed”.

Gaby Goldsmith regretted not being able to continue within the competition, because he wanted to show the best of himself. Her chefs said goodbye to her and wished her luck.

‘MasterChef Celebrity México’ is broadcast through the Azteca Uno signal, starting at 8:00 p.m. and can also be seen online through the digital platform or on the application for mobile devices.

These celebrities participate in MasterChef Mexico:

Poncho de Nigris (influencer) – DELETED

Alejandro Lukini (actor) – ELIMINATED

Manu Nna (comedian)

Irma Miranda (beauty queen)

Fabiola Campomanes (actress)

Eduardo Capetillo Gaytán (actor)

Jorge the ‘Naughty’ Arce (boxer)

Lis Vega (actress)

Jimena Longoria (influencer)

Father Jose de Jesus

Ana Patricia Rojo (actress)

Yvonne Montero (actress)

Pedro Prieto (actor and host) – ELIMINATED

Paco Palencia (footballer)

Emir Pabon (singer)

Cybernetic (fighter)

Alma Gómez ‘Cositas’ (conductor)

Gaby Goldsmith (actress) – ELIMINATED

Romina Marcos (actress)

Monica Dionne (actress)

