A very special night was lived yesterday in MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe, Monday to Thursday, at 10.20 p.m.; Sunday, at 10 p.m.). The challenge was complicated for the five participants. But in the case of María O’Donnell, the result was so terrible that Donato De Santis couldn’t stop laughing. And Damián Betular couldn’t believe what he saw.

The gastronomy contest had its “Thursday of last chance”. In that instance, the participants who cooked the worst on Monday and Tuesday compete to try to get away from the elimination gala on Sunday.

Those who cooked last night were: Alex Caniggia, Carmen Barbieri, Dani La Chepi, María O ‘Donnell and Gastón Dalmau.

The challenge presented by the jury made up of Donato De Santis, Diego Martitegui and Damián Betular consisted of preparing chocolate cake filled with dulce de leche, chocolate and coffee.

Damián Betular, a prestigious pastry chef, showed them a chocolate cake like the one they should cook, but … seven kilos!

For the celebrities who had to replicate Damien Betular’s cake in a smaller size, this task was a real impossible mission. With all his patience, the renowned pastry chef went around the islands and gave them advice.

However, for the participants, accidents happened one after another in the process of preparing the dish. They could not bake the cakes well or they did not know how to use the parchment paper or they could not cool the cake well and the cake was falling apart.

María O’Donnell directly suffered the collapse of the chocolate cake and had to appear before the jury with what looked like a pile of chocolate debris, dulce de leche and coffee.

The journalist tried to fix that mess by trying to join pieces of smashed biscuits, but was unsuccessful. When appearing before the jury, Damián Betular was lapidary: “This is like an avalanche,” he told him.

Donato De Santis he started to laugh in such a way that the participant herself joined in his laughter.

On MasterChef Celebrity, Donato De Santis laughed at the destroyed cake presented by Maria O’Donnell. Capture TV.

Anyway, she tried to defend the flavor of that pile of debris of sweet milk chocolate and coffee and declared: “You must not let yourself be carried away by appearances.” “This is avant-garde!”, Santiago Del Moro ironic.

A cross between Carmen Barbieri and Alex Caniggia

Faced with the great difficulty presented by the night’s challenge, the participants ran and despaired to cool the cake on the cake, something essential to avoid, precisely, that the whole preparation fell apart.

The blast chiller is extremely useful when you have to cool something down quickly. So they all piled up in front of him. In the commotion of getting preparations in and out of the cold, the least expected crossover took place: Carmen Barbieri and Alex Caniggia.

They both brought the cream they had ready to decorate the cake and, when removing it, Carmen demanded of Alex: “Baby, this is my cream! It’s the one that was up here. You are a thief! ”.

“Well, it’s the same,” Caniggia said, her tone relaxed. Total is a cream, right? I’m not going to fight Carmen. Does not give”.

Alex Caniggia and Carmen Barbieri, on MasterChef Celebrity: Who Stole My Cream? Capture TV.

A while later, when Barbieri had to present his cake to the jury to receive criticism, he warned: “I had a problem with a partner. This cream is not mine, it is from Caniggia “.

Amused, Carmen finished talking about Alex in the language that he uses: “It’s a ‘barat’ – he complained -. The ‘barats’ steal creams. Mine was barbaric and he took it”.

No one was saved!

So bad was the performance of the participants last night that at the time of deliberating to save one of them from the elimination gala, Damián Betular told his two colleagues on the jury: “Let’s take the mess today with humor.”

In this context, when giving the final verdict, the jury chose to give black aprons to the five celebrities who cooked yesterday. They didn’t save anyone!

When Del Moro wanted to know why they had made such a decision, Betular was blunt: “There were good flavors, but they couldn’t replicate the cake that we presented to them.”

ACE