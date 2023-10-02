‘Masterchef Celebrity’ Colombia 2023 became one of the most watched reality shows in its country. Celebrities continue to do their best to convince chefs, who are becoming more and more demanding. The last to be eliminated from the competition were Martha Isabel Bolaños and Juan Pablo Barragán, they did not overcome the challenges and left the RCN program forever. Now, a new week begins very close to the final and, if you don’t want to miss anything, here we tell you all the details of the new episode.

What time does ‘Masterchef Celebrity’ Colombia start?

The final stage of ‘Masterchef Celebrity’ Colombia is getting closer. If you don’t want to miss any episodes, you just have to tune in to the show from the 8.00 pm (Colombia time). However, if you watch the show from another country, follow these times.

Mexico: 7.00 pm

Peru: 8.00 pm

Colombia: 8.00 pm

Ecuador: 8.00 pm

Chile: 9.00 pm

United States: 9.00 pm

Spain: 3.00 am (the next day).

Where to watch ‘Masterchef Celebrity’ Colombia?

The culinary competition in which personalities from Colombia participate It is transmitted by the RCN signalboth on TV and on the different operators where it is available, and on the channel’s website.

How to watch Canal RCN LIVE?

The signal of RCN, a Colombian channel, and all its programming can be tuned on television and by broadcast LIVE on the web 24 hours a day.

‘Masterchef’ by RCN. Photo: RCN

‘Masterchef Celebrity’ Colombia: what happened in the previous episode?

After the departure of Martha and Juan Pablo, who left the reality show, the celebrities turned on the burners to surprise the judges. In the previous episode, Natalia was chosen as the best of the night.

Judges of ‘Masterchef Celebrity’ Colombia

Chris Carpentier

Jorge Rausch

Nicolás de Zubiría.

Who is still on ‘Masterchef Celebrity’ Colombia?

Adrian Parada

Daniela Tapia

‘El Negrito’

Marianela González

Natalia Sanint

Carolina Acevedo.

